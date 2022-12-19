OCEAN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Branigan, DMD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for her work in the Dental field and in acknowledgment of her private practice work. Dr Branigan has been practicing for almost 20 years, and her office is located at 804 West Park Ave. 2nd Floor Building B Unit 2H in Ocean, NJ.

Laura Branigan

Growing up in a family of dentists, Dr. Branigan was always intrigued by her family's work, and thus she always knew that she wanted to follow in their footsteps. She graduated with her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine in 1994. Then, she attended the Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where she successfully completed a General Practice Residency. During this program, she learned firsthand the most advanced dental techniques, alongside the most prominent specialists in the area. Dr. Branigan continues to keep up with the newest techniques and technologies by taking advanced continuing education classes.

Having worked as an associate for multiple dental offices until 2004, Dr. Branigan has accumulated a multitude of information when it comes to dentistry, and this level of expertise can be seen in the level of care she provides her patients. She makes sure to implement comprehensive oral care in her office, incorporating new technologies into her daily practice. Her examination includes an oral cancer screening and periodontal evaluation. She offers a range of dental services, including esthetic procedures, clear aligners, crowns, bridges, dentures, implants, veneers, teeth whitening, root canals, snore appliances, and the pinhole surgical technique for receding gums. Dr. Branigan has compassion for every patient, saying, "When I see a patient, I pretend it is me sitting in the chair. Having gone through my share of dental procedures I am very empathetic to their situation. I love my patients and I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve them."

Dr. Branigan attributes her success to her staff members, saying, "I have the best staff in the world. You can only be as good as the people that help you! We are committed to offering state-of-the-art patient care. Not only do we feel it sets our office apart, but we truly enjoy doing so."

To participate in organized dentistry, Dr. Branigan is a member of the American Dental Association and the New Jersey Dental Association. To give back to the community she provides free dental care to monks from her temple, as a way to thank them for their dedication to their spirituality and support to their community.

On a personal note, she enjoys any kind of outdoor activity, including running, hiking, and biking. She also enjoys reading, doing yoga, meditating, cooking, and traveling. She especially loves to relax on the beach.

In short, she would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her mother, Elvia Luque, DS, and In Loving Memory of her father, Miguel Angel Aguilar, DS, and to Stuart Meyer, DDS, her mentor and colleague, and to her daughter, Carolyn Branigan.

For more information, visit https://www.dentist-ocean-nj.com/.

