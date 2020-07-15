Laura Chavez of Junkluggers of Austin Announced as New Board Member of Keep Austin Beautiful

Laura comes to Keep Austin Beautiful with a passion for waste management, recycling, and repurposing. Her focus on issues facing the Austin community drives her passion and commitment to give back via the Keep Austin Beautiful organization. "I was touched and thrilled to have the opportunity to serve on the board," said Chavez. The mission of Keep Austin Beautiful is to "… inspire and educate all Austinites to volunteer together, beautify green spaces, clean waterways, and reduce waste every day." The organization is brimming with thoughtful, caring individuals focused on improving the quality of life of all Austinites. The mission of Keep Austin Beautiful aligns with my company, The Junkluggers of Austin.

The Junkluggers of Austin strives to recycle, repurpose, and upscale items picked up from Austin offices and residences. Many things are donated to the community via organizations like the Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore. In the past three years, the organization has diverted thousands of tons of unwanted items from the landfill. Rather than adding to a waste management problem, The Junkluggers help to drive the Austin circular economy by increasing charitable donations.

About Keep Austin Beautiful

Keep Austin Beautiful was established by the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce in 1985 to preserve Austin's quality of life. The organization's mission is to inspire and educate all Austinites to volunteer together, beautify green spaces, clean waterways, and reduce waste every day. In one giant effort to fulfill the organization's vision – for Austin to be the cleanest, most beautiful community – the organization mobilizes 30,000 volunteers and educates 12,000 youth annually.

About the Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore

The ReStore is a discount home improvement store and donation center. With locations in Austin and San Marcos, the ReStore is committed to increasing the community's access to low-cost building materials and home improvement supplies, diverting valuable, reusable items from the landfill, and supporting Austin Habitat for Humanity's affordable housing programs in the five counties it serves.

About the Junkluggers of Austin

The Junkluggers of Austin is a "for purpose" furniture and junk removal organization dedicated to giving back to the Austin community. Its main goal is to keep furniture out of the landfill and give back to the community. If donated, The Junkluggers will provide you with a donation slip.

The Junkluggers of Austin is focused on donating usable items, repurposing, or recycling. They work with many local charities to help make old things new again for someone else. This strategy allows members of the Austin community to reduce the number of items that end up in the landfill. It is Laura's vision to reduce the number of pieces sent to the local landfill by 80%.

