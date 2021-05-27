Laura Cooper Joins BlockFi as Chief People Officer

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFi, a financial services company dedicated to building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products, today announced that Laura Cooper has joined the company as Chief People Officer. Ms. Cooper will oversee all aspects of BlockFi's dynamic global human resources function to accelerate the growth of the business in a thriving high-performance culture.

Ms. Cooper brings more than 20 years of global HR mastery to BlockFi. She has tremendous expertise in leading worldwide organizations with rigorous discipline as well as agile dynamic venture capital-backed tech startups. Previously, she served as Chief People Officer at OwnBackup and prior to that was the SVP of People for the leading marketing retail company, Bluecore.

As a global people leader, Ms. Cooper is laser-focused on developing and executing ambitious visions for People organizations in rapidly scaling tech companies. Her strengths lie in building strategies as well as executing multi-disciplined initiatives in extremely time-sensitive environments. She is committed to ensuring a symbiotic balance between the successful achievement of organizational goals with a high-performance employee-focused culture. Alignment with this ethos requires a comprehensive approach to impactful engagement, recruiting, workforce planning, business performance, advanced leadership acumen, and destination workplace branding.

"We're thrilled to have Laura join BlockFi during a momentous period in which we continue to grow rapidly and seek out the best talent to help meet our clients' financial needs. She is the right leader to help us continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture," said Flori Marquez, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President for Operations at BlockFi. "I'm confident in Laura's ability to develop, implement, and align global HR programs while also serving as a strategic partner of the senior management team. Laura is a data-focused strategist, team builder, and culture creator who will work to implement BlockFi's values and continue to maximize each employee's potential."

"I'm delighted to be joining BlockFi at a time when culture, talent, and high performance are top priorities for the organization," said Ms. Cooper. "The highly engaged global culture at BlockFi is very unique, and I look forward to helping them take these strengths to new levels of performance and success."

Ms. Cooper is based in the Northeast and holds a B.S. in Philosophy with a focus on Ancient Value Theory and Creative Writing from the State University of New York. She also received her JD from Pace University School of Law and is a licensed attorney.

Media Contact for BlockFi:

Ryan Dicovitsky/Ellie Johnson

Dukas Linden Public Relations

[email protected]

About BlockFi

BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors. BlockFi's platform manages more than $15 billion in assets and has generated over $200 million in interest for clients. The company, headquartered in New Jersey with offices around the globe, continues to expand its presence in the United States and internationally.

Nothing contained in this announcement should be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or offer, or recommendation, to acquire or dispose of any security, commodity, investment or to engage in any other transaction. The information provided in this announcement is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. This announcement is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the publication or availability of the announcement is prohibited, by reason of that person's nationality, residence or otherwise.

Neither BlockFi nor any of its affiliates or representatives provide legal, tax or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions.

Digital currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and crypto interest accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections. Learn more at BlockFi.com.

BlockFi Lending LLC NMLS ID#1737520 | BlockFi Trading LLC NMLS ID#1873137

