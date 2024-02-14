Laura Davis Joins VisionAir Solutions as Executive Director of Education

Business development and sales leader Laura Davis joins VisionAir Solutions team as Executive Director of Education.

CLEVELAND, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionAir Solutions, a Cleveland, Ohio-based company that creates patient-specific airway stents announced that Laura Davis has joined its team as Executive Director of Education.

Laura joins VisionAir from an impressive background as a sales leader and education consultant. Her extensive experience includes time as the Western Division Sales Manager for Dynasplint Systems, Inc. and Head of Business Development for IncludeHealth, Inc. Laura received her Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences from Western Michigan University.

VisionAir Solutions creates patient-specific airway stents with its 3D-design platform. VisionAir 3D Patient-Specific Stents provide improved stent life, increased time between interventions, and reduced complications for an improved patient quality of life. VisionAir Solutions is a division of Theken Companies.

VisionAir 3D Stents are personalized by pulmonologists using innovative cloud software. With this unique software, (VisionAir 3D Stent Architect) a physician simply uploads a patient's CT scan, and a 3D model of the airway is generated. Physicians can design a stent according to the specific disease and presentation of the individual's airway and receive a silicone stent within days. This ability to tailor a stent to each patient's unique anatomy reduces complications caused by poorly-fitting stock silicone stents, resulting in longer implantation times and less frequent stent revision procedures. Instead of an average stent life of 60 days, these patient-specific stents have an average life of years, although the VisionAir stent is clinically approved by the FDA for one year.

These stents have broad indications for the treatment of symptomatic central airway obstruction (CAO) in individuals that are 22 years of age or older. VisionAir Stents may be implanted in any location in the airway that a physician can reach with a rigid bronchoscope. This means that the VisionAir 3D Stent is unique in that it can be designed to fit carinas distal to the main carina, while current traditional silicone Y-stents have stock diameters, angles, and lengths specifically designed for only the main carina.

Randy Theken, founder of Theken Companies, expressed his excitement about Laura joining the team, "Laura brings positive energy and drive which is contagious for any small entrepreneurial company. Laura's proven track record brings tremendous value to the VisionAir team. Laura will be the first full-time focused educational trainer in VisionAir's tenure, so the VAS team and I are very excited to expand our reach while having Laura take the lead."

"I'm excited for the opportunity to grow with the VisionAir team as we build our educational outreach program. This team of innovators has developed a long overdue stent solution to provide physicians and patients a safe and revolutionary treatment option for managing central airway obstruction. Additionally, VisionAir's novel software-based technologies are uniquely postured to enhance the future evaluation and management of pulmonary disorders," said Laura.

About VisionAir Solutions

VisionAir Solutions creates personalized silicone stents tailored to a patient's unique airway anatomy and are manufactured using the company's proprietary cloud-based software and 3D-printed medical-grade silicone technology. VisionAir stents are known as the "physicians' preferred airway stent" because it offers a patient-perfect fit, multi-year stent life, and reduced complications. VisionAir Solutions is a division of Theken Companies. Learn more at: www.visionairsolutions.com

