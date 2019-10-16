Laura Esserman, MD, Co-founder of Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative and Professor at UCSF, will speak at the TIME 100 Health Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative is pleased to announce that co-founder Dr. Laura Esserman will be among the speakers of the first-ever TIME 100 Health Summit, which will convene individuals from the TIME 100 community and prominent figures in healthcare to highlight essential perspectives on health and wellness, and to encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration toward a better, healthier world.

More than an annual list of the world's most influential people, the Time 100 is one of the world's greatest leadership communities—a unique mix spanning government, business, entertainment, health, sports and science.

Dr. Esserman, a breast surgeon and breast oncology specialist, has been internationally recognized for her contributions in healthcare. She is a Professor of Surgery and Radiology at the University of California San Francisco, and Director of UCSF Carol Franc Buck Breast Care Center. She led the creation of the Athena Breast Health Network and the Women Informed to Screen Depending On their Measures of risk (WISDOM) Study, and is the lead Principal Investigator of the I-SPY TRIAL program. She was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2016.

She joins a renown group of speakers that includes President Bill Clinton, Vice-president Al Gore, Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institute of Health, and Robin Roberts, Co-anchor at Good Morning America among others.

The summit will be co-chaired by Alice Park, TIME's senior health correspondent, and physician, cancer researcher and author David Agus. The event will also reach TIME's global audience of 100 million across print, digital, social and live stream.

The agenda for the TIME 100 Health Summit, which convenes October 17 at Pier 17 in New York, NY, is available at https://time.com/health-summit/.

The event will be live streamed at Time.com/summit.

About Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative

Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative, a 501C(3) charitable organization established in 2005, is dedicated to integrating high-impact clinical research with patient care to improve healthcare. By bridging the gap between research and clinical care, Quantum Leap works in collaboration with patients, medical researchers at the University of California, other academic centers, healthcare innovators, and stakeholders--to accelerate learning in medicine, improve the delivery of healthcare, create better outcomes, and increase the quality of life. Our goal is to improve and save lives. For more information, visit https://www.quantumleaphealth.org/.

