Laura Farber of Hahn & Hahn Named A National Law Journal Trailblazer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Farber, a partner in Hahn & Hahn's Litigation and Employment practices, was named one of National Law Journal's Elite Boutique Trailblazers.

The list spotlights individuals who are "truly agents of change," and features examples of the honorees' "pioneer spirit, trails blazed" and "future explorations." This year, Farber made history as the first Latina and third woman to serve as President of the Tournament of Roses.

Laura Farber

"I became involved because of my firm. We have a long history of volunteer involvement in the association." Farber said, "I joined at a time when the association was criticized for being homogenous and not reflecting our community. It's become more naturally diverse, and I've been actively involved in bringing that diversity."

As a member of Hahn & Hahn's litigation department, Farber brings and defends a wide range of general and complex civil matters before all state and federal courts and administrative agencies. Her expertise includes wage and hour, commercial, and tort claims. Farber also counsels entities on wage and hour compliance and employment disputes.



As President of the 2020 Tournament of Roses, Farber selected the theme, "The Power of Hope (el Poder de la Esperanza)" and tapped three Grand Marshals with cross-generational appeal: legendary performer Rita Moreno, television star Gina Torres, and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez. The President also helps select marching bands for the parade.

"We've selected the largest number of international bands, including the most ever from Latin America," said Farber. "Participating can be life changing for band members, many of whom have never left their cities or countries."

Farber told NLJ that the Tournament of Roses is more than just the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game. "Throughout the entire year, we have engaged in substantial outreach to our community, including participating in the Black History Parade, serving as Grand Marshal for the Latino Heritage Parade, putting on the first ever ThisGen Youth Empowerment Summit, reading in libraries, meeting and speaking with students at local schools, speaking at conferences and events, and hosting a reception inviting the community to tour our headquarters, the Tournament House. Spanish is my first language, so I have represented the organization and conducted outreach in Spanish and English."



Farber is a member of the American Bar Association and serves as California's representative in its House of Delegates, Chair of the Latin American and Caribbean Initiative Council. She is also a a member of its Rule of Law Initiative Board and the Nominations Steering Committee. Earlier this year, Los Angeles Business Journal recognized Farber as one of the city's 75 most influential women attorneys.

