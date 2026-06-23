LAURA GELLER BEAUTY DEBUTS ITS FIRST-EVER HAIRCARE PRODUCT - ROOT TOUCH UP CREAM + POWDER - WITH A CHEEKY GREASE-INSPIRED CAMPAIGN

Actress Didi Conn - beloved for her role as Frenchy - leads the nostalgic campaign celebrating an easy-to-use solution for covering grays at home

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Geller Beauty, the brand known for makeup made for mature skin, is proud to introduce Root Touch Up, an innovative dual-ended cream + powder solution designed to instantly conceal grays while adding the look of natural fullness with stay-put coverage. Launching in five shades exclusively on Amazon during June Prime Day at 30% off, the product offers an easy, at-home alternative to frequent salon visits.

Laura Geller x Didi Conn ‘Root Touch Up’ Campaign Video Speed Speed Laura Geller x Didi Conn ‘Root Touch Up’ Prime Day Campaign Still Laura Geller Root Touch Up Hair & Brow Concealing Cream & Powder

To celebrate the launch, the brand is debuting a new campaign starring actress Didi Conn, best known for her role as Frenchy in Grease. Inspired by the iconic "Beauty School Dropout" scene, the campaign reimagines the moment as a playful "Beauty Service Announcement," encouraging women to rethink the need for constant salon visits. Didi demonstrates the product, showing how the cream-and-powder formula instantly covers grays and helps create the look of fuller roots and brows.

"I was constantly using products like this myself and never felt like any of them were quite right - especially for mature women," says Laura Geller, founder and veteran makeup artist. "I knew that if I needed an easier, more natural-looking solution for gray coverage, thinning hair, and sparse brows, our customer probably did too. This launch marks our first entry into haircare, and I'm so proud we created something that's intuitive to use, looks natural, and helps you feel confident the moment you apply it."

"I was so excited to be part of this campaign," says Didi Conn. "It was such a fun way to revisit an iconic moment, but with a message that feels age-appropriate over 40 years later. This product makes it easy to take care of those little touch-ups yourself, and that kind of simplicity is something I really appreciate."

Following its Amazon June Prime Day exclusive debut, where the product will be 30% off, Root Touch Up will also be available on LauraGeller.com for $34 starting July 1st, alongside a Dual-Ended Brow Brush for $22 and Precision Brow Shaping Stencils for $16. The stencil set features five customizable brow shapes, including rounded, soft, classic, and defined arches designed to flatter thin, medium, and fuller brows alike.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

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ABOUT LAURA GELLER BEAUTY:

New York-based makeup artist Laura Geller launched her namesake brand in 1997 with a mission of demystifying the daily makeup routine and creating transformational products that bring joy back to beauty. The brand is a pioneer in artisan-crafted baked makeup, delivering exceptional coverage and finishes for all skin types. As the brand's foolproof, easy-to-use makeup is well-known for its remarkable ability to flatter and enhance mature skin, Laura Geller Beauty has exclusively featured women over 40 since 2021. Laura Geller Beauty products are available on QVC, LauraGeller.com, Amazon, Ulta.com, Sephora.com, TikTok Shop, Macy's.com, and other select retailers.

SOURCE Laura Geller Beauty