LAURA GELLER BEAUTY'S SPACKLE SKIN PERFECTING PRIMER: HYDRATE EARNS NATIONAL ECZEMA ASSOCIATION SEAL OF ACCEPTANCE; BRAND LAUNCHES NEW CAMPAIGN FEATURING FRAN DRESCHER

To acknowledge the accolade, the brand is launching an exciting new campaign, with actress, advocate, TV icon, and longtime ambassador Fran Drescher as the face of the launch.

The NEA Seal of Acceptance™️ is awarded to products that meet rigorous standards set by the National Eczema Association, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of the more than 31 million Americans living with eczema. Products bearing the Seal have been evaluated and found suitable for people with eczema and sensitive skin. More information about the program can be found at the National Eczema Association website: https://nationaleczema.org.

"Earning the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance™️ for this Spackle Primer is an important milestone for our brand," said Laura Geller, the brand's founder. "I have always believed that beauty should never come at the cost of your skin's health. So many of our customers live with eczema, rosacea, and other skin sensitivities, and they deserve to know that the products they trust are truly formulated with their well-being in mind."

This is the latest in a long line of collaborations between the brand and Drescher, herself a longtime health and wellness advocate. "I've always been passionate about health and what we put on our bodies, so being part of a campaign that truly walks the walk was something I couldn't say no to," said Fran Drescher.

This face primer is also recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation as safe for individuals with psoriasis.

The new campaign will roll out across digital, social, and retail channels today.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

ABOUT LAURA GELLER BEAUTY:

New York-based makeup artist Laura Geller launched her namesake brand in 1997 with a mission of demystifying the daily makeup routine and creating transformational products that bring joy back to beauty. The brand is a pioneer in artisan-crafted baked makeup, delivering exceptional coverage and finishes for all skin types. As the brand's foolproof, easy-to-use makeup is well-known for its remarkable ability to flatter and enhance mature skin, Laura Geller Beauty has exclusively featured women over 40 since 2021. Laura Geller Beauty products are available on QVC, LauraGeller.com, Amazon, Ulta.com, Sephora.com, TikTok Shop, Macy's.com, and other select retailers.

SOURCE Laura Geller Beauty