Laura Geller Beauty Celebrates National Mature Women's Day with Signature Age-Based Sale That Rewards Women 40+ for Their Age

The brand's annual promotion invites women to save their age while a new SMS initiative strengthens connection with the community at the heart of the brand.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Geller Beauty is once again celebrating National Mature Women's Day tomorrow, April 9th, with the return of its signature age-based sale, a first-of-its-kind promotion designed to celebrate the beauty of aging. Created by the brand to spotlight and uplift women 40+, the annual initiative invites customers to save their age as a percentage off their purchase, transforming a number that society often encourages women to hide into something worth celebrating.

Laura Geller Long-n-Lifted Tubing Mascara Laura Geller National Mature Women’s Day 2026 Discount Details

Founded on the belief that aging should be embraced, not erased, Laura Geller Beauty established National Mature Women's Day in 2022 to recognize the confidence, influence, and purchasing power of women over 40 – a demographic historically overlooked across the beauty industry. While many brands center their messaging around youth, Laura Geller Beauty has built its identity around authentic representation and practical beauty solutions for mature skin, exclusively featuring women 40+ across campaigns, product imagery, and marketing.

"At Laura Geller Beauty, we've always believed that women become more powerful, more confident, and more beautiful with age," said Laura Geller, founder of the brand. "National Mature Women's Day is our way of celebrating that truth. The age-based sale flips the script on aging - encouraging women to proudly own their age and be rewarded financially for it. It's a reminder that beauty doesn't diminish with time; it evolves."

In celebration of the occasion, the brand is also introducing Long & Lifted Tubing Mascara, a new launch designed with the needs of mature lashes in mind. As lashes age, they often become thinner, straighter, and more delicate. The tubing formula delivers instant length, definition, and lift while remaining lightweight and flexible for comfortable all-day wear. It creates clean separation without heaviness or flaking and removes easily with warm water, helping protect fragile lashes and the delicate eye area.

A Sale Designed to Celebrate Age

At the heart of the initiative is the brand's age-based sale, where shoppers receive a discount equal to their age. A 45-year-old receives 45% off, a 60-year-old receives 60% off, and so on. The promotion has become one of the brand's most anticipated annual moments, resonating deeply with its loyal community of mature consumers who appreciate seeing their life stage celebrated rather than minimized.

This year, the brand is also evolving how it engages with that community by integrating a robust SMS strategy into the campaign. Through the promotion, customers must opt in via SMS to unlock their personalized discount while joining the brand's growing mobile community.

The initiative reflects a broader shift toward building direct relationships with mature consumers while capturing valuable first-party data. By integrating age capture within SMS enrollment, the brand is gaining deeper insights into its audience, enabling more tailored product education, content and offers in the future while allowing the brand to connect with their community more directly and personally than via email.

A Social Campaign That Celebrates the Women Who Lift Us

Complementing the sale is a social campaign designed to spotlight the emotional connections that define mature beauty.

Leading up to National Mature Women's Day, creators were asked to participate in a two-part storytelling moment across social platforms. In this first phase, creators "stepped up to the mic" to honor a woman who lifts them up – whether a mother, mentor, teacher, or friend – passing the microphone forward to celebrate the women who inspire them.

Tomorrow, the campaign's message comes full circle as creators reveal and apply the brand's new Long & Lifted Tubing Mascara, pairing the women who lift them internally with the mascara designed to lift lashes.

Together, the sale and social campaign reinforce Laura Geller Beauty's long-standing commitment to ensuring women 40+ remain visible, valued, and represented in beauty culture.

ABOUT LAURA GELLER BEAUTY:

New York-based makeup artist Laura Geller launched her namesake brand in 1997 with a mission of demystifying the daily makeup routine and creating transformational products that bring joy back to beauty. The brand is a pioneer in artisan-crafted baked makeup, delivering exceptional coverage and finishes for all skin types. As the brand's foolproof, easy-to-use makeup is well-known for its remarkable ability to flatter and enhance mature skin, Laura Geller Beauty has exclusively featured women over 40 since 2021. Laura Geller Beauty products are available on QVC, LauraGeller.com, Amazon, Ulta.com, Sephora.com, Macy's.com and other select retailers.

SOURCE Laura Geller Beauty