LAURA GELLER BEAUTY UNVEILS 'OWN YOUR AGE' CAMPAIGN FEATURING LEANNE MORGAN IN HONOR OF NATIONAL MATURE WOMEN'S DAY

In a recent study by AARP, 81% of women over 50 said they felt pressure to look and dress younger*. Laura Geller Beauty has long aimed to build a supportive and safe community for mature women in a society where aging is often associated with negative and inaccurate stereotypes. In 2021, the brand created National Mature Women's Day to take place every year on April 9th to honor the beauty of aging. This year, Laura Geller Beauty teamed up with comedian Leanne Morgan for their new 'Own Your Age' campaign.

The hilarious campaign explores the different facets of aging, the pressures older women experience to keep up with younger generations, and aims to create a positive discourse around embracing the age you are now.

"It's truly been an honor to team up with Laura Geller Beauty for their inspiring 'Own Your Age' campaign," notes Morgan. "For me, comedy has always been a vehicle for challenging age stereotypes through storytelling. Now, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to encourage mature women to embrace both their inner and outer beauty at every stage of life and truly revel in it. With this campaign, we're uniting to proclaim, 'Yes, I'm over 40, and yes, that's perfectly okay,' by empowering women to feel confident and celebrate every step of their journey."

Through a comedic video that will be leveraged across the brand's social channels and digital platforms, the 'Own Your Age' campaign features women 40+ delving into humorous ways in which older women try to look and act younger. Within, Leanne Morgan portrays an Age Empowerment Coach working with these mature women to own their age.

In line with the campaign's ethos, Laura Geller Beauty is once again offering their annual sitewide age-based sale for one day only. Discounts start at 40% with increments corresponding to age (i.e. if you're 52, you get 52% off, etc.) by entering your email, address, and birthday on laurageller.com on April 9th. Additionally, the brand will introduce an 'Own Your Age' makeup kit featuring their best-selling Best of the Best Baked Full Face Palette, Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color (in the shade of your choice), and the Angled Kabuki Brush.

The 'Own Your Age' campaign and 'Own Your Age' makeup kit are now live on www.LauraGeller.com .

*Source: https://www.aarp.org/research/topics/life/info-2022/aarp-research-women-trends.html

