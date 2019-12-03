Laura Geller Features Seven Homeless Women in 2019 Holiday Campaign

"Laura Geller believes everyone deserves to feel beautiful regardless of where they lay their head at night. That's a bold statement," says Raines. "Other brands have been scared to partner with a nonprofit that helps the homeless, as if it's wrong to be without." The stunning images and video from the #MakeupMeansSomething campaign captures the true beauty of these women while helping to dispel misconceptions about the homeless community.

Long before her name was synonymous with Spackle Primer or Baked Gelato Highlighter, Laura Geller built her business on empowerment. "Many people feel that beauty is just about looking pretty, but it can be a game-changer," says Geller. "The seven women we shot for this campaign felt special because they were finally seen," adds Raines.

While over half a million people go homeless on any given night in America according to the U.S. Council of Economic Advisors, this epidemic continues to remain in the shadows. "There's a fine line between exploiting and educating, but showing people is not shaming them," explains Raines who has provided the public a rare glimpse of Skid Row through her organization's social media platforms. "There are so many different cultures, races, ages, gender identities, and sexual orientations that are mixed together in the streets. Someone finally took a chance and showcased that diversity, illustrating that homelessness affects people from every walk of life."

The #MakeupMeansSomething holiday campaign helps shine a light on the 60,000 people in Los Angeles currently experiencing homelessness and illustrates how beauty can make a difference. Geller's hope is that the confidence and happiness felt by these women in front of the camera continues to last long after the lipstick and mascara has disappeared. "You can take makeup off, but you can't wash away the feeling it gave you," says Raines.

Laura Geller will continue to support this initiative with product donations that help Beauty 2 The Streetz serve 800 people every Saturday on Skid Row. The beauty brand is also selling a limited-edition t-shirt and 100% of proceeds will benefit Beauty 2 The Streetz. Laura Geller looks forward to strengthening this relationship long after the holiday season has passed.

