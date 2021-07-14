Laura Grattan and Dan Stanko Join Crosspoint Capital as Managing Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosspoint Capital Partners ("Crosspoint"), a private equity investment firm focused on cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets, today announced that Laura Grattan and Dan Stanko have joined the firm as Managing Directors where they will help lead the firm's investing efforts across its focus industries.

Grattan, based in Boston, brings more than 15 years of investment experience, most recently working at Thomas H. Lee Partners. As a Managing Director, Grattan was responsible for leading buyout and growth transactions in the technology and healthcare IT industries. Prior to her time at Thomas H. Lee, Grattan worked as an Analyst in the Private Equity Group at Goldman Sachs.

Stanko, based in Menlo Park, was most recently a Partner at HGGC, where he was responsible for driving new and existing investment opportunities, with a particular focus on software. Prior to HGGC, Stanko spent nearly a decade at Bain Capital evaluating, executing, and driving value creation across many transactions, including the acquisition of Blue Coat Systems and its sale to Symantec. Stanko joined Bain Capital from Goldman Sachs where he also worked as an Analyst in the Private Equity Group.

"Crosspoint is thrilled to welcome Laura and Dan to our growing team," said Ian Loring, Managing Partner of Crosspoint. "Both are terrific investors and culture carriers that will bring great leadership to Crosspoint. Furthermore, both Laura and Dan have been known to the principals of Crosspoint for some time, which will allow for a seamless integration with the rest of the team."

"We believe the combination of investment, sector and deep operating expertise represents a differentiated approach to private equity investing," said Steve Luczo, Managing Partner of Crosspoint. "We are excited to continue to build the team with Dan and Laura."

Grattan and Stanko join Crosspoint on the heels of its fourth investment out of Crosspoint Fund I, one of the largest first-time, technology-focused private equity funds ever raised with a focus on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software sectors. Recent investments include Forescout Technologies, Inc., Cyware, ExtraHop and Everseen.

About Crosspoint Capital Partners

Crosspoint Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets. Crosspoint has assembled a group of highly successful operators, investors and sector experts to partner with foundational technology companies and drive differentiated returns. Crosspoint has offices in Menlo Park, CA and Boston, MA. For more information visit: www.crosspointcapital.com.

