Laura Hawkinson Joins Energy Distribution Partners

With her sharp mind and continued success in developing plans that have proven to be successful, EDP and the industry will have the ability to witness first-hand the positive impact of striving to exceed expectations at an operational level.

EDP welcomes Laura Hawkinson to our organization. With the exponential growth of our company and continued demand for success, her role is essential in ensuring EDP continues to hold its values to a high standard across all facets of the business.

About Energy Distribution Partners

Energy Distribution Partners (EDP) is a rapidly growing company with the deep experience in retail and commercial propane sales, operations, and finance. We provide safe, reliable propane service to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers from New York to California.

We service more than 160,000 customers in 11 states, with a presence in rural America as well as in major metropolitan areas. We have become a significant player in the propane industry, recently recognized as one of the 7th largest independent multi-state marketers, selling more than 120 million gallons of propane and light fuels in 2020.

Since our inception in 2012, EDP has helped more than 25 owners of well-run propane businesses transition to their own "next chapter" while benefiting everyone involved.

