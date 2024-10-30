Laura J. Seplavy, MS, Joins Perosphere as Executive Vice President, Marketing and External Relations

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perosphere (Perosphere Technologies Inc.), a private medical technologies company focused on developing next-generation coagulation diagnostics, today announced Laura J. Seplavy, MS, joins its team as Executive Vice President of Marketing and External Relations. In her role, Laura will be responsible for leading marketing and external affairs programs, bringing to life the impact the Perosphere ClotChek can have on improving patient outcomes.

Laura has spent the majority of her career focusing on cardiology and more specifically, antithrombotics including Eliquis® (apixaban) and Plavix® (clopidogrel). She is a global healthcare executive that has held marketing, sales, access, strategy, and patient advocacy roles across both established and start-up organizations. Importantly, she spent 17 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb most recently leading the Global advocacy efforts for Cardiology. With this diverse background she looks to bring the patient into the forefront of Perosphere's marketing and product development.

"I am delighted to become a part of Perosphere during this pivotal moment, as we have a significant opportunity ahead of us to enhance patient care in the field of anticoagulation," said Laura.

"As EVP of Marketing and External Relations, we welcome Laura's leadership and expertise. She will be invaluable as we continue advancing our mission of saving lives with our Perosphere ClotChek," said Sasha H. Bakhru, PhD CEO and President of Perosphere. "I am truly excited about the opportunity to collaborate and work together toward making a meaningful impact in healthcare."

Perosphere is changing the way decisions are made for patients at risk of bleeding. A private medical technologies company, Perosphere is focused on development and commercialization of its novel PoC (point-of-care) coagulometer, the Perosphere ClotChek™. This device provides a holistic view on coagulation status through precision data, made rapidly accessible to healthcare professionals. Newly available in the EU, the Perosphere ClotChek is a diagnostic tool that effectively and swiftly tests clotting times across drug classes, including DOACs. The rapid coagulation status provided by the Perosphere ClotChek will help establish a new standard of care for patients at risk for bleeding and has the potential to improve efficiency, provide significant cost savings, and better patient outcomes. The Perosphere ClotChek is CE Marked in the European Union and is not FDA cleared in the United States.

