LAURA KOWALCHIK JOINS COMMUNICATIONS & POWER INDUSTRIES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications & Power Industries (CPI) has appointed Laura Kowalchik as its new chief financial officer, effective today. Ms. Kowalchik is a seasoned financial executive with more than 25 years of experience in strategic, management and financial roles at public and private companies in the industrial market. At CPI, she will be responsible for overseeing the finance and administrative functions, and will help implement the company's growth strategies.

Ms. Kowalchik joined CPI last month from Dayco Products, LLC, a manufacturer of engine drive systems, where she served as the chief financial officer for three years. She has also previously held senior level financial positions at Kenwal Steel Corp., Urban Science, Kaydon Corporation and other organizations. She has a master of business administration degree in finance from Indiana University and a bachelor of science degree in business administration, accounting from the University of Richmond.

"We are very happy to welcome Laura Kowalchik to CPI. She has a wealth of experience in nearly all aspects of finance at multinational, industrial manufacturing companies, and is a proven operational and strategic leader. We look forward to the knowledge, skill and enthusiasm she brings to the CPI team," said Andy Ivers, president and chief operating officer of CPI.

Ms. Kowalchik replaces Bob Kemp in the chief financial officer role. Mr. Kemp, who joined the company in 1991 and served as a division controller and corporate controller before becoming CPI's chief financial officer in 2017, is retiring.

"Bob has had a key role in all aspects of CPI's financial and strategic development over the past 30 years, and is a valued colleague and friend. When he informed us of his decision to retire, we knew we would have big shoes to fill, and we are grateful for all he has done to ensure that Laura's transition into the chief financial officer role will be a successful one. We wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement," continued Mr. Ivers.

