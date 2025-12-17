Laura L. Lott Named New Executive Director of the National Art Education Association

NAEA is the leading professional organization representing visual arts, design, and media-arts educators across the United States and internationally. When Lott assumes her new role, she will oversee all aspects of the organization, bringing her experience and insight to guide NAEA's strategy, advocacy and policy work, research and professional learning including a national convention in Chicago in March 2026. She will partner with art teachers, museum educators, school leaders, researchers, policymakers, and allies across the arts sector to ensure access to high-quality art and design education for learners of all ages.

NAEA Board of Directors President Cindy Todd expressed enthusiasm over the recent announcement. "As we welcome Laura Lott as our new Executive Director, I am filled with excitement and optimism for the future of NAEA and the communities we serve. Laura's leadership, vision, and deep commitment align powerfully with our mission to champion creative growth and innovation for all learners. This moment marks an exciting new chapter for NAEA. Together we will strengthen our programs, deepen our partnerships, and broaden our impact. I look forward to working together as we continue building a vibrant future through visual arts, design, and media arts."

With a distinguished career in arts, education, and nonprofit leadership and advocacy, Lott most recently served as administrator and chief operating officer at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC. Additionally, Lott previously made history as the first female president and chief executive officer of the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). At AAM, Lott led dramatic growth in membership, strengthened financial sustainability, expanded national advocacy, and championed groundbreaking diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion initiatives to reshape national standards and practices across the museum community. Lott began her career at the National Geographic Society and MCI Foundation igniting her lifelong passion for supporting innovative K–12 education programs.

"I am honored to join NAEA and support the educators who help students think, feel, and see in new ways," said Lott. "Art education builds confidence, fosters empathy, and helps young people make sense of the world. We will lift up teachers, widen access, and spark creative paths for every learner."

Following a nationwide search guided by the Arts Consulting Group, the NAEA Board of Directors appointed Lott to Executive Director as a reflection of her experience in transformational leadership; inclusive organizational development; effective advocacy and fundraising efforts; and strategic operations and financial management across the arts and education sectors.

Lott steps into this new role during a time when the demand for creative learning and support for educators has intensified. With research supporting creative activities that boost confidence and lower stress in young learners, the need for arts learning in schools and communities is urgent. With this in mind, Lott's early priorities will include listening to members, investing in timely professional learning, and strengthening partnerships across K–12, higher education, and museums.

"NAEA will amplify the voices of art educators and make a clear case for arts learning in every community," Lott added.

About THE NATIONAL ART EDUCATION ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1947, the National Art Education Association is the leading professional membership organization exclusively for visual arts, design, and media arts educators. NAEA supports thousands of members—including pre–K through high school teachers, college and university educators, museum educators, media artists, teaching artists, and preservice teachers—with advocacy, professional learning, publications, and community-building opportunities. Additionally. NAEA supports thousands of visual arts students through the National Art Honor Societies programs.

CONTACT:

Krista Brooke

NAEA Chief Strategy and Communications Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE National Art Education Association