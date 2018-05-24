MILL VALLEY, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura L. Vidal is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Health and Wellness in recognition of her role as Health and Wellness Coach at Laura L. Vidal Health and Wellness Coach.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer nearly a decade ago, Laura became fascinated in holistic medicine and transforming her life from the inside out. As time went on, her approach to health and wellness helped her regain her health and she became inspired to help others with their personal journeys.

As an *Intuition Medicine® practitioner, Laura works with clients in the areas of relaxation, energy healing and stress management. An entrepreneur at heart, in her current capacity Laura is responsible for all marketing, planning and organizational aspects of the business in addition to maintaining her client base.



A prominent scholar and author of the upcoming children's book "Maggie Lives with Breast Cancer, A Family Tale of New Beginnings," to further her professional development Laura is an esteemed member of several organizations including the National Association of Professional Women, SCBWI and the Drexel University Alumni Association.



Altruistic to various organizations, Laura is an ardent support of numerous breast cancer awareness organizations including UCSF and the Fountain Project.



Throughout the course of her education and training, Laura attained her Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration and Marketing degree from Drexel University. She possesses her MIM (Master Certificate in Intuition Medicine®) from the Academy of Intuition Medicine.



Currently, planning to launch her book on 3/20/18, Laura is currently working with several organizations to donate services for those who buy the first 500 copies on the first day. Thereafter, she plans on donating the profits to BAYS.



When she is not working, Laura enjoys reading, and walking her dog on the beach.



Laura dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her father, Neil Juliff as well as to her mother, Lillian Juliff, and children, Amber and Ashley Vidal.



For more information, please visit www.lauralvidal.com



*As a Health & Wellness Coach and Intuition Medicine® Practitioner, Laura L. Vidal is not a licensed healing arts practitioner by the state of California.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laura-l-vidal-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300654768.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

https://www.continentalwhoswho.com

