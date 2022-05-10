Laura LeBel, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura LeBel, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle OBGYN for her work in the medical field and in acknowledgment of establishing a rare private practice, Elle OB/GYN.

From the age of 14, Dr. LeBel knew she wanted to be an OB/GYN. She has always loved helping people. Since finishing her residency in 2002, Dr. LeBel has been an experienced OBGYN, providing comprehensive care for her patients, using the newest technology, and performing minimally invasive procedures to minimize pain and downtime.

Laura LeBel

Dr. LeBel loves her pregnant patients, advising them throughout their pregnancy and reveling in the privilege of delivering their babies. She opened Elle OB/GYN in 2018 to provide compassionate and personal care to her patients. She gets to know them personally, and she is dedicated to her patient's well-being at every stage of their lives. Dr. LeBel is proud to help her patients start or grow their families by providing the best care possible.

Dr. LeBel has years of expertise in urogynecology, fibroids, menopause, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and adolescent medicine. She specializes in treating women and patients of all ages, from adolescence through menopause, including preconception counseling, infertility, menstrual dysfunction, and vaginal revitalization. Dr. LeBel is also a Master Surgeon of minimally invasive surgeries, including robotic laparoscopic and hysteroscopic procedures, endometrial ablations, and urogynecologic procedures.

In addition to medical treatments, Elle OB/GYN offers aesthetic therapies so patients can feel and look their best. She offers laser hair removal treatments, stretch mark treatments, and radiofrequency (RF) to treat fine lines, age spots, sun damage, and scars. Ellesthetics offers a full range of facial care treatments.

Dr. LeBel first attended Furman University and the University of South Carolina, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Biochemistry n 1993. She next attended the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC, graduating with her Medical Degree. Dr. LeBel then completed a General Surgery internship at MUSC while waiting for her husband to finish his residency, followed by an OB/GYN residency program at the Oakwood Hospital System in Detroit, MI. She is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Looking to the future, Dr. LeBel plans to expand her practice. She is in the process of constructing a new building for Elle OB/GYN and is bringing in more physicians to become one of the few OB/GYN practices run entirely by women in South Carolina.

Dr. LeBel has been honored and awarded for her excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology with a profile feature in Health News Today. In her spare time, Dr. LeBel enjoys spending time with her husband and children especially traveling to visit a Greenville in every state.

