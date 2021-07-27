Laura McQuade Ventures into Bridal Industry as New Owner of NYC's Boutique Bridal Salon, The White Gown

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the pandemic forced many brides to cancel or postpone their weddings, high-powered executive and dedicated women's issues supporter, Laura McQuade, felt compelled to get involved in recreating wedding day dreams through fashion. Laura McQuade announced today that she and her husband are the new owners of The White Gown , a boutique bridal salon located in the Soho neighborhood of New York City.

As a multi-level C-Suite visionary leader, McQuade has a proven track record of re-envisioning and transforming organizations across various sectors. Her deep, lifelong commitment to women, girls, inclusivity, and underserved communities around the globe is also what drives her purpose in this latest venture. That, along with an unshakable affinity for fashion.

"I'm thrilled to be taking over The White Gown at a time when NYC is reawakening and reinventing itself," said Laura McQuade . "Many couples were forced to delay their weddings as a result of Covid, and many couples found strong connections and got engaged during Covid. The next two years will be all about weddings and we want to be part of ensuring that brides have the best personalized experience in selecting their dress for their special day. We have an incredible team of experienced stylists who put our brides first and help guide them on style and vibe to ensure a perfect fit all around!"

Located in Soho, situated between Wooster and West Broadway, The White Gown is aptly found in a warm, chic, intimate loft. Here, brides-to-be and their guests encounter personalized attention from attentive, experienced stylists who understand that finding the perfect dress or gown is a memorable and coveted milestone in the wedding planning journey. Brides can expect to see the latest collections from top bridal designers including Rivini by Rita Vinieris, Alyne by Rita Vinieris, Enzoani, Blue by Enzoani, Pronovias, Atelier Pronovias, Pronovias Privee, Hayley Paige, and many more.

Coming up at The White Gown

Weddings are back and as a result, there is much to look forward to at The White Gown this year! Brides are encouraged to follow the boutique on Facebook and Instagram for carefully curated gown inspiration and updates on trunk shows and other exciting events, like:

Saturday Champagne Showings - The White Gown is proud to launch champagne showings now on Saturdays! Call the salon to book a 90-minute personalized experience with champagne for you and up to four guests for $250 .

Summer Sample Sale - The White Gown will be hosting an exciting sale later this summer with designers including Pronovias, Badgley Mischka , Enzoani, Hayley Paige , Watters and so many more.

For more information visit The White Gown online , on social media, or in-person at:

The White Gown

62 Grand Street, 4th Floor

NY, NY 10013

About The White Gown

The White Gown is a boutique bridal salon located in Soho that offers one of the largest bridal gown selections in New York. Experienced stylists curate an inclusive, highly-customized, bride-centered experience for every individual who comes through its doors in order to give brides the wedding day of their dreams. The White Gown proudly features gowns by the finest designers including Rivini by Rita Vinieris, Alyne by Rita Vinieris, Enzoani, Blue by Enzoani, Pronovias, Atelier Pronovias, Pronovias Privee, Hayley Paige, and many more. Follow The White Gown on Facebook and Instagram for a look inside the salon. Interested brides may contact the salon directly at 212-922-9310 or [email protected] .

About Laura McQuade

Laura McQuade is a multi-level C-Suite visionary leader holding positions as CEO, COO, and CFO. She has a proven track record in re-envisioning and transforming organizations across many sectors, most recently in change management in the healthcare sector. She has a deep, lifelong commitment to women, girls and all underserved communities around the globe seeking self-determination and the ability to live their fullest lives. Most recently, Laura became owner of The White Gown, a boutique bridal salon in New York City, to help support women through their dream weddings.

In July 2020, Laura launched Airmedh Consulting, a strategic consulting firm that provides advisory services and interim leadership within the nonprofit and for-profit sectors. Laura is the Former President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY), a merged Planned Parenthood affiliate comprised of five legacy New York State affiliates that includes Planned Parenthood of New York City for which Laura was President and CEO since June 2017.

SOURCE The White Gown

Related Links

https://www.thewhitegown.com

