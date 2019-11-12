Laura Minchew named SVP, Children's and Gift Group Publisher for HarperCollins Christian Publishing and HarperCollins Focus

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today it was announced that Laura Minchew has been appointed to senior vice president, Children's and Gift Group publisher for HarperCollins Christian Publishing (HCCP) and HarperCollins Focus (HC Focus). In her expanded role, Minchew will be responsible for the overall strategy for all children's and gift books for both companies, a member of the executive leadership team, and reporting directly to the president and CEO of HCCP and HC Focus, Mark Schoenwald.

In this new role, Minchew will be leading the direction for Tommy Nelson, Zonderkidz, Thomas Nelson Gift and Zondervan Gift publishing as well as Blink YA books and launching the strategy and publishing program for children's and gift products under HarperCollins Focus.

Under this expanded structure the companies will share best practices in marketing, editorial, design, and publishing operations on books that specialize in children's and gift book products, while continuing to maintain the uniqueness of each consumer facing publishing imprint. This approach optimizes expertise around complementary products and sets a strong foundation for creating children's and gift products for the general market through HarperCollins Focus.

Minchew is a publishing veteran with more than thirty years in the industry. For the past seven years, she has led the Specialty Publishing division for HarperCollins Christian Publishing which includes the Tommy Nelson, Thomas Nelson Gift, and Zondervan Gift imprints. Under her leadership the company has published titles such as Jesus Calling by Sarah Young with sales of more than 30 million units, in addition to children's and gift books with Max Lucado, Billy Graham, Joanna Gaines, Kathie Lee Gifford, Chris Tomlin, Emily Ley, Lysa TerKeurst, Bob and Lindsey Goff, amongst others.

Schoenwald commented, "Laura has a keen sense for what readers are searching for in terms of quality, content, and inspiration. The children's and gift group publisher model will bring better awareness and positive collaboration between similar business operations, while continuing to create focus around the individual brands."

"Our business is committed to inspirational children's and gift publishing," said Minchew. "We are investing in resources and working together to navigate the best approach to create a center of excellence that enables us to grow in a changing market. We will leverage our strengths to attract and support leading authors, illustrators and create new brands. Our future is bright, and I am extremely honored to have this opportunity."

In addition, Michael Aulisio, former vice president of marketing for Tommy Nelson and Gift books for HarperCollins Christian Publishing, will become the vice president of marketing for the children's and gift group of HarperCollins Christian Publishing and HarperCollins Focus, where he will set and oversee the execution of marketing across the children's and gift divisions.

