Laura Mittelman Joins Goulston & Storrs' Boston Office as Counsel in Litigation Group

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Laura Mittelman has joined its Boston office as counsel in the firm's Litigation Group. Prior to joining Goulston & Storrs, she was a partner in the business litigation practice of a mid-sized, Boston-based firm.

Mittelman represents a diverse array of clients – from individuals and closely held businesses to multinational corporations – in a broad spectrum of high-stakes business, real estate, and environmental matters. When it comes to complex commercial disputes, she specializes in matters related to contract formation, performance, and enforcement, as well as business torts and unfair competition claims. Through her robust real estate litigation practice, Mittelman also handles commercial and high-end residential cases, landlord-tenant disputes, and all aspects of environmental law.

"We are delighted to welcome Laura Mittelman to our Litigation Group. Her extensive experience in high-stakes business, real estate, and environmental litigation, combined with her commitment to excellence and dedication to her clients, make Laura a tremendous asset to our firm," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "We look forward to the impact she'll make."

"I am excited to join Goulston & Storrs' Litigation Group and work alongside such a talented team of attorneys. The firm's reputation for resolving virtually any matter paired with its collaborative culture make it the ideal environment for my practice," said Laura Mittelman. "I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued success and providing exceptional service to our clients."

Mittelman is active in many organizations, including the Boston Bar Association and the Massachusetts Women's Bar Association. She is an avid biker and runner, having completed the Pan-Mass Challenge eleven times and four world major marathons—including Boston, New York, and Chicago—to support various hospital-related nonprofit organizations. Mittelman received her J.D., summa cum laude and Order of the Coif from DePaul University College of Law in 2011, and her B.A. from Middlebury College in 2008.

