Laura Piccinini Named as Chief Executive Officer at Respiratory Motion, Inc.

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory Motion, Inc. (RMI) today announced the appointment of Laura Piccinini as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Piccinini served on the RMI Board of Directors since the beginning of 2020. She succeeds Dr. Jenny Freeman, CEO since 2012.

Laura is an executive with an outstanding career in the medical device industry including successful leadership assignments across multiple market segments. Most recently, she served as Vice President & General Manager of Envista following Danaher's IPO of the business. Previously, she led the Global Commercial Operations Department of Nobel Biocare Systems

Over a career spanning 25 years, Laura has held senior executive roles with full P&L responsibility at Nellcor, Nellcor Puritan Bennett, Mallinckrodt, and Danaher. She held President roles at Tyco, Covidien, Stryker, and Acelity. She has specific experience in respiratory monitoring technologies and an education and clinical background in intensive care patient management.

"We are delighted to welcome Laura Piccinini as RMI's CEO," commented Chas Taylor, Chairman of RMI. "Laura is a highly regarded executive with a proven track record of building great businesses and creating shareholder value. We are confident that Laura's vision, operational discipline, and commercial acumen make her the ideal leader for RMI, we are excited to see her lead the company to commercial success."

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the RMI team. The company has a unique approach to respiratory monitoring, and an exceptionally strong differentiated product portfolio developed around customer needs," commented Piccinini "RMI has an exceptional potential to drive sustainable growth and profitability while, continuing to deliver market-leading technology to help our clinician customers provide better clinical outcomes for patients."

Founder Dr. Jenny Freeman commented, "I am very pleased that Laura has been appointed as CEO, the company is now in a position where we can benefit from her skills as we take RMI to the next level."

About Respiratory Motion, Inc.

Respiratory Motion, Inc., headquartered in Watertown, MA., is the global leader in innovative Minute Ventilation Monitoring, useful across a wide variety of patient populations and environments to assess respiratory function and provide early warning of respiratory collapse. Our mission is to help clinicians save lives, improve patient care, and reduce healthcare costs. www.respiratorymotion.com

Contact:

Lise N Halpern

[email protected] 215-693-1368

SOURCE Respiratory Motion, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.respiratorymotion.com

