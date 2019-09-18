Laura Rosi, Esq., MA, Selected as Housing Families Inc. CEO

MALDEN, Mass., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Families Inc. (HFI) announces the Board of Directors has selected Laura Rosi as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Rosi previously served as HFI's Director of Advocacy and Homelessness Prevention where she focused on solving Greater Boston's housing and homelessness crisis. Rosi joined Housing Families in 2008 and has been Interim CEO since January 2019.

"We have no doubt that Laura is dedicated to the Housing Families mission. Laura's understanding for the families and the communities we support is demonstrated through her passion for advocacy. Her experience in the field combined with her years of working at HFI provides a strong foundation for the CEO role," says Board Chair, David Barbato.

Senator Jason Lewis adds, "As Malden's representative in the State Senate, I have been lucky to work closely with Laura and Housing Families, Inc. in their vital work to end family homelessness. Laura is a proven and committed advocate for our communities' most vulnerable individuals and families, and I am confident that she will maintain that reputation and record as she takes the helm at HFI."

Prior to her role as Interim CEO, Rosi's work with Massachusetts Legislators and Families led policy advocacy for a variety of issues including fair housing, affordable housing, civil rights, and poverty. Her work on housing and homelessness issues began as a Housing Advocate, directly working to obtain permanent housing for families in shelter. This frontline work enabled her to understand families' needs and root causes of homelessness at a deeper level, prompting her involvement in advocacy and policy.

"I am honored to lead Housing Families and excited to have the opportunity to further advance the agency's mission to end family homelessness. I look forward to working with community members and partners to ensure every family has a home. Over the past ten years I have seen the transformative impact of this agency, not only for the families we serve, but also the staff and communities. I have dedicated my career to housing issues, an increasing challenge for families across the Commonwealth," says Rosi.



Rosi graduated from The American University of Rome and Suffolk Law School. She is a Board Member at Homes for Families, and a member of the Real Estate/Affordable Housing Section of the Boston Bar Association and the Massachusetts Bar.

