Laura Shin's Unchained Podcast Joins the CoinDesk Podcast Network

06 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinDesk is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking addition to its podcast network as renowned crypto journalist Laura Shin brings her highly acclaimed Unchained Podcast to CoinDesk's platform. Beginning today, listeners can tune in to Unchained on CoinDesk.com, with new episodes airing twice each week at 7AM ET Wed & 2 PM ET Friday.

Laura Shin is one of the most respected journalists and thought leaders in cryptocurrency and blockchain, known for her insightful interviews with some of the brightest minds in the industry. Unchained has garnered over 14 million downloads and a dedicated following of crypto enthusiasts, investors, and industry professionals who value the in-depth analysis and thought-provoking discussions featured on the show. Laura is a former senior editor at Forbes and has led talks on cryptocurrency at TEDx San Francisco, the IMF, Singularity University, and the Oslo Freedom Forum. Laura's paperbook The Cryptoians will be available October 27th.

Laura Shin, said "I am delighted to join forces with CoinDesk to bring Unchained to a broader audience. CoinDesk is synonymous with high-quality crypto news and analysis, making it the perfect home for Unchained. I'm looking forward to continuing to explore the latest trends and innovations in the blockchain space with the CoinDesk Podcast Network."

Listeners can expect Unchained episodes to delve into various topics, including cryptocurrency market trends, regulatory developments, emerging blockchain projects, and interviews with industry leaders. By featuring Laura Shin's deep industry knowledge and ability to connect with experts, Unchained on the CoinDesk Podcast Network will remain a go-to resource for crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome Laura Shin and Unchained to the CoinDesk Podcast Network," said Jared Schwartz, Executive Producer-Podcasts and Audio at CoinDesk. "Laura's reputation for delivering top-notch content in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality, informative, and engaging content to our audience. This partnership is a significant step forward in expanding our reach and enhancing our offerings in the crypto podcasting landscape."

To catch the latest episodes of Unchained on the CoinDesk Podcast Network, simply visit subscribe through CoinDesk Podcasts, Apple, or Spotify.

About CoinDesk: CoinDesk is the most influential, trusted platform for a growing global community engaged in transforming the financial system and the emerging crypto economy. Founded in May 2013, the CoinDesk Media platform provides millions of consumers interested in cryptocurrency assets and blockchain technology with news and insights, podcasts, live-streaming TV shows, and research reports. CoinDesk's scoops exposing the inner workings of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire led to the FTX exchange's downfall. They won the prestigious George Polk Award for financial reporting and a New York Press Club award for national business reporting.

