Laura Slatkin elected to CSHL Board of Trustees

"With experience in both the corporate and non-profit sector, Laura Slatkin brings creative entrepreneurship, broad networks and business acumen to the CSHL Board of Trustees," said CSHL Chairman Dr. Marilyn Simons. "Laura's warmth, generosity and commitment to bringing the fruits of scientific discoveries to all those in need are intrinsically aligned with the values of the Laboratory."

"Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory is known for its legendary culture where great minds have collaborated for over a century, making important discoveries and contributions that have advanced our understanding of science, significantly," said Slatkin. "I am honored to join the board and have the opportunity to be part of a vibrant group of individuals dedicated to supporting scientists in a way that enables them to dream about the possibilities and convert those dreams into a reality."

Slatkin opened her successful brand Slatkin & Co. alongside her husband Harry after she spent thirteen years as a Wall Street executive. In 2005, she expanded her work in the luxury lifestyle market by founding NEST Fragrances. In 2003, she co-founded NEXT for AUTISM, an organization that aims to transform services for people with autism through strategically designing, launching and supporting innovative programs. NEXT for AUTISM has created such important resources as the Hunter Autism Research Practice and Policy Center (HARPP), The Neural Basis of Autism think tank, and the Center for Autism and the Developing Brain (CADB).

Slatkin serves on the Board of Directors of Columbia University Department of Psychiatry, Hunter College Autism Research and Policy Board, and the Henry Street Settlement House. She is also a Founding Board Member of Autism Speaks, where she also served on the Board of Directors from its inception in 2005 up to 2018.

CSHL is a "public charity" under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS. The officers of its governing body, the CSHL Board of Trustees, are: Chairman, Marilyn Simons, Ph.D.; Vice Chairman, Charles I. Cogut; Vice Chairman, Robert Lindsay; Vice Chairman, Paul J. Taubman; Treasurer, Elizabeth McCaul; Secretary, Robert W. Lourie, Ph.D.; President and CEO, Bruce Stillman, Ph.D.; and Chief Operating Officer, John P. Tuke.

About Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research and education with programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, the private, not-for-profit Laboratory employs 1,100 people including 600 scientists, students and technicians. For more information, visit www.cshl.edu

SOURCE Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Related Links

http://www.cshl.edu

