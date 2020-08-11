Laura Termini Announces Free Online Training "Camera Confidence Hacks"

"Are you ready? Now more than half of video content is viewed on mobile. 90% of Facebook viewers think VIDEO QUALITY is key for Facebook Live videos, in the midst of the chaos and obstacles over the last 5 months I wanted to give back to my community and with SER and Ford we could giveaway this workshop to help everybody succeed on social media with video," said Termini

The partnership comes on the heels of Laura's recently-launched training "How to create & start a podcast", giving the awarded media personality an expanded platform to share her message of empowerment and her experience on camera as a digi-preneur and influencer.

About Laura Termini: actress and mediapreneur, founder of Chicanol.com . Laura owns her own content creation studio and production hub. Contributor on Telemundo, CNN en español Despierta América, CNN Radio, The Huffington Post, Vogue en Español, CNN Latino, People en Español, Salud Al Día, El Universal, El Nacional, Associated Press, The Miami Herald, Revista Mujer, Caracol Radio, Univision Radio, among many other media outlets. She has served as a spokesperson for different brands hosting media tours, events, and workshops. A strong believer in using social media for social good, she has collaborated with the World Food Programme, Green America, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Go Red and other causes.

About SER: SER (Service, Employment, and Redevelopment) is a national network of Community Based Organizations(CBO's) that formulates and advocates initiatives resulting in the increased development and utilization of America's human resources, with special emphasis on the needs of Hispanics, in the areas of education, training, employment, business and economic opportunity.

