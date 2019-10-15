Laura Termini Honored At The Hispanic Heritage Month Latin Nights Gala

"My work with the community began performing in children's plays in schools, hospitals and public libraries, when I didn't even speak English. From that moment I understood my contribution as an artist to the community, it has been quite a ride. Looking back at all my accomplishments and being honored in front of my mother and my Latino community was a real humbling experience." Laura commented.

According to the latest census, Hispanics make up over 37% of the Miramar population and a third of the City of Miramar's Hispanic residents are native born. The Hispanic culture and music was alive and on display as City of Miramar's Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis hosted Latin Nights: A Gala Celebrating the Contributions of Hispanic-Americans for Hispanic Heritage month to celebrate with all residents on October 11, 2019.

About Laura:

Actress, voice over talent and speaker Laura Termini, is celebrating this year the 10th Year Anniversary of her Wellness and Lifestyle multi-awarded bilingual Media Platform, ChicaNOL.com .

Laura Termini was chosen as one of the Top Latina Bloggers by the White House and the United Nations because of her leadership at the helm of Natural Organica & Latina as well as for her desire to make a difference in the community.

Laura's achievements are not to be overlooked. She has been touring the US and Latin America delivering empowering speeches at industry conferences, universities and corporate events to share with diverse audiences how to use the tools in her book "Realmente Unica" to empower, inspire, and celebrate women.

More info and to book Laura:

www.lauratermini.com

IG: @lauratermini

Contact:

Laura Termini

laura@lauratermini.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011145/Latin_Nights_Gala.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011146/Photo_Red_Carpet.jpg

SOURCE Chicanol

Related Links

http://www.lauratermini.com

