Laura Winckel is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Owner and Professional Longarm Quilter of her own business, Quality Quilts by Laura, Laura Winckel is a prominent professional in her field. Named "The Quilt Angel" by her customers, as she "helps mourners memorialize their loved ones" with her quilts, Winckel states that quilting has "always been more than a hobby" for her. Winckel is a firm believer that "Nothing connects us to our heritage quite like the cozy warmth and craftsmanship of the heirloom quilts passed from one generation to the next."

"I began learning to quilt in 1993 after we had moved back from Germany for what my husband and I thought would be our last tour before retirement from the U.S. Army," Winckel said. "I discovered my neighbor was a quilter and I asked her to teach me how. Until five years ago, quilting was a hobby for me – and then my mother gave me one final gift of a longarm quilting machine. The rest, as they say, is history."

Skilled in business operations and public speaking seminars, throughout the course of her education and training, Winckel attained her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Maryland. When asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, Winckel states "do not give your work away. Charge enough to ensure you are not only paid for your supplies, but for your time." She also cites Dave Kerpen, CEO of Likeable Local, as her professional mentor.

In recognition of her professional accomplishments in the quilting industry, Winckel is an award winning quilt expert, is the former director of membership for the Quilts of Valor Foundation from 2014-2015, is President of the Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild as well as the volunteer Chaplain and presents seminars to grieving professionals, funeral directors and quilters throughout Texas. Winckel's unbeaten passion for love and healing through quilting is shown through her allegiance as a group leader for Quilts of Valor, Quilters with a Heart and as a Stephen Minister and Stephen Leader.

To further her professional development, Winckel is an affiliate of several organizations including the National Association of Professional Women.

In looking to the future, Winckel is currently working on writing a book, with the goal to be a published author and lecturer in the nearby future.

When not working, Winckel enjoys both reading and swimming.

Winckel dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of her mother, Lee Hodgson.

