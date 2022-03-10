LAURAMAC NAMED TOP TECH100 OF 2022 BY HOUSINGWIRE

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage finance and real estate magazine HousingWire has named LauraMac in their 2022 TECH100 Mortgage list of honorees. This is the first year LauraMac has been honored as an innovator to improve the sustainability and efficiency of the housing sector. LauraMac was previously featured in the August 2020 HousingWire issue as a market disruptor and start-up technology firm to watch.

LauraMac is a leading SaaS technology provider for the mortgage secondary market with product solutions for the acquisition, due diligence and servicing boarding of loans. In addition, LauraMac boasts an industry leading, proprietary document recognition and data extraction model fully integrated into their workflow solutions.

"Our industry leading SaaS technology focuses on enabling faster and more reliable decisions in the secondary mortgage markets," said LauraMac CEO Bob Fulton. "We normalize data, streamline processes, and create complete transparency for all counterparties in a transaction by allowing buyers, sellers, and third-party due diligence providers real-time access to the transaction within the platform. By automating tasks and centralizing the work in a single platform we have materially increased accuracy and reduced the overall time to complete a transaction."

"Our configurable workflow allows clients to design the asset acquisition and due diligence process to fit their needs irrespective of the asset class and the level of review required on the loan," said LauraMac CTO Amit Agarwal. "A robust rules engine allows clients to design their own findings and rules to automate tasks and create an exception-based review."

Each year the Tech100 program grows more competitive, and the applicants increase in caliber as the demand for technology in the industry continues to progress. For the third year in a row, the Tech100 program was presented in two groups — HW Tech100 Mortgage and HW Tech100 Real Estate — to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations within both sectors.

"This year's list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes."

In addition to the technology, HousingWire also recognized LauraMac for its impressive first nine months live, using the platform to perform diligence on more than 35,000 loans with an active 1000+ users across 100+ sellers, investors and buyers acting as counterparties in the diligence process.

To learn more about HousingWire's Tech100 Mortgage Awards, and to view the full list of 2022 winners, visit their March issue at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/housingwire-magazine-march-2022/ .

About LauraMac

LauraMac is a leading technology provider to the mortgage secondary market. The LauraMac team is comprised of mortgage professionals who are passionate about innovating and executing for their client's success. More information can be found at www.LauraMac.com.

SOURCE LauraMac