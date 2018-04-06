Laura's Lean Announces Partnership with Transitional Expert Jen Widerstrom

"We are incredibly excited to team up with Jen. Her genuine passion and enthusiasm for fitness and an overall healthy lifestyle aligns perfectly with our Laura's Lean brand, and her background will help drive an authentic connection with our health-conscious and fitness-focused audiences," said Kristen Olson, Fitness and Lifestyle Ambassador Director for Meyer Natural Foods. "Jen's leadership will be a valuable driving force on the Laura's Lean Ambassador team, furthering our message of mindfulness around health, fitness and fuel."

"When you find a brand that values the quality in their product as much as they do the people that consume it, you don't pass them up," said Widerstrom. "Laura's Lean has been a brand that I look up to and now am very honored to join the team. Without a doubt, this will be a very powerful partnership, providing access to a healthier life for all."

Providing a unique approach to wellness that goes beyond basic diet and exercise, Widerstrom's methodology is built around the individual with the guidance necessary to take control of his or her health. After completing her degree at the University of Kansas in Sports Administration, she went on to become certified by the leading certification program in the country, National Academy of Sports Medicine with an emphasis in nutrition, balance training, cardio performance, reactive and resistance training as well as in neuromuscular stretching. She is also a certified Fitness Nutrition Specialist, a Master Trainer for Dynamax Medicine Balls and has also achieved her Crossfit Level 1 Certificate.

Widerstrom has been branded a top fitness and wellness expert by the entertainment community, sharing her approach and trusted input on shows like Dr. Oz, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, The Talk, Today Show, Extra, E! and Larry King Now. She is also the lead fitness expert of SHAPE Magazine and is a main stay on the SHAPE adviser board.

For more information about Laura's Lean, including online shopping, cooking tips and recipes, please visit www.LaurasLean.com.

About Laura's Lean

Laura's Lean was founded in 1985 on the fundamental belief that animals should be raised the way nature intended. Today, Laura's continues to source protein without the use of antibiotics or added hormones, providing flavorful options to more than 10,000 grocery stores in 49 states nationwide. Laura's Lean is part of the Meyer Natural Foods family of natural and organic brands. For more information, visit www.lauraslean.com.

Contact:

Dani Row

Linhart Public Relations

303-951-2588/ drow@linhartpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lauras-lean-announces-partnership-with-transitional-expert-jen-widerstrom-300625642.html

SOURCE Laura’s Lean

Related Links

https://www.laurasleanbeef.com

