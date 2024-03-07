Laureate Education to Participate at Upcoming Conferences in March

MIAMI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the "Company") today announced that its management team will present virtually at the Jefferies Virtual Online Education and e-Learning Summit on March 11, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Additionally, the Company's management team will host one-on-one and small group meetings at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Latin America Executive Conference taking place on March 18-21, 2024, at Morgan Stanley Headquarters in New York City.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one or small group meeting with the Company's management, please contact a Jefferies or Morgan Stanley representative.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling approximately 450,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit. Learn more at laureate.net.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Adam Smith

Laureate Education, Inc.

[email protected]

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

