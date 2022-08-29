Laureate Education to Participate at Upcoming Conferences in September and October

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the "Company") today announced that its management team will host one-on-one and small group meetings at the Morgan Stanley Latin America Virtual Conference taking place on September 15 - 16, 2022 and the BTG Pactual LATAM CEO Conference taking place on October 11 - 13, 2022 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.

Additionally, Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and CEO of the Company, will speak at the Credit Suisse 2022 CEO Brazil Education Conference on October 13, 2022 at the Credit Suisse office in Sao Paulo at approximately 1:15 PM EST.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one or small group meeting with the Company's management, please contact a Morgan Stanley, BTG Pactual or Credit Suisse representative.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 375,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Adam Smith

Laureate Education, Inc.

[email protected]

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

SOURCE Laureate Education, Inc.