Laureen Asseo, Fresh n' Lean Founder and CEO, Named to Forbes' '30 Under 30′ List

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureen Asseo, founder and CEO of Fresh n' Lean, the nation's largest organic meal delivery company, has been named to the Forbes' ninth annual "30 Under 30" list.

The exclusive list features the latest class of 600 innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders across 20 categories. Asseo was chosen for the Food & Drink category.

The honorees were chosen from across the country and reviewed by a panel of blue-ribbon judges in their respective fields. Forbes received more than 15,000 online submissions for the list, and only four out of every 100 nominees made the cut.

"Being selected for the Forbes 30 under 30 list is a humbling honor that recognizes what we are working toward and that's a healthy eating revolution. At Fresh n' Lean we desire to reinvent the idea of fast food with quality, accessible meals delivered directly to consumers," says Laureen Asseo.

Asseo, a first-generation American, was only 18 years old in 2010 when she founded the company out of her one-bedroom apartment, creating recipes, cooking and delivering meals herself. The business grew rapidly and over the past three years has seen more than 50% growth each year. Fresh n' Lean now operates a 55,000-square-foot commercial kitchen facility in Anaheim with more than 220 employees. Asseo achieved this all without any outside capital.

In November 2018, Fresh n' Lean opened its first grab-and-go store in Santa Monica. This summer, meals also became available in dozens of Whole Foods locations and other grocery stores throughout Southern California. A new division was also started to provide meals to truck drivers who often have trouble eating healthy on their routes. Now, the company is rolling out innovative SmartFridges for business offices to give employees access to organic meals on site.

