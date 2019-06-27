Laurel Bridge and 3M M*Modal Partner to Save Radiologists Time and Help Prevent Errors

NEWARK, Del., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, a provider of software solutions that enable health systems to orchestrate their medical imaging workflows, announces an expanded relationship with 3M M*Modal, a leading provider of clinical documentation and Speech Understanding™ solutions. The partnership will facilitate the automated capture and incorporation of DICOM Structured Report (SR) data into the M*Modal Fluency for Imaging® reporting solution. Laurel Bridge Software's Compass™ Dictation Integration option is now available to M*Modal Fluency for Imaging clients.

Compass is a full-featured data orchestration tool that enables multiple DICOM SR-capable modalities to automatically provide measurement data to the M*Modal Fluency for Imaging reporting template, eliminating the time-consuming and error-prone manual entry of measurement data by the radiologist. Supported DICOM SR report types include: OB-GYN, Testicular, Vascular, Thyroid, and BMD/DEXA and more. This data automation enables consistent data presentation across modality vendors.

Chris Spring, Vice President Imaging Solutions at 3M M*Modal, added, "Laurel Bridge aligns with our core value of Creating Time to Care for the clinicians we serve. The Compass Router enables our clients to streamline their reporting workflow, prevent errors and save the radiologist time in their day. We continue to innovate and find new ways to deliver greater value and Laurel Bridge provides a new level of efficiency for our users."

Benefits include:

Improves the efficiency of radiologist reporting, positively impacting the clinical process.

Eliminates manual data entry, helping prevent treatment errors.

Saves time by automating the inclusion of modality report data in a standardized format.

Increases the value of the clinical report by the inclusion and normalization of quantitative measurement data, e.g., unit conversions such as cm to mm or gestational age.

"We are very pleased to partner with an industry leader such as 3M M*Modal", says Mark Blair, President and CEO of Laurel Bridge Software. "We continue to expand the capability of our industry-leading Compass DICOM & HL7 Router to help clients solve a broad range of medical imaging workflow challenges; the automated capture and integration of DICOM SR data with M*Modal Fluency for Imaging is merely the latest example of this strategy."

Russ Cardwell, Vice President, Imaging Sales at 3M M*Modal, added, "Our clients are constantly looking for effective ways to improve quality and, ultimately, patient care. Laurel Bridge enables our reporting solution to provide radiologists added value."

About 3M M*Modal

M*Modal, now a part of 3M, is a leading healthcare technology provider of advanced clinical documentation solutions, enabling hospitals and physicians to enrich the content of patient electronic health records (EHR) for improved healthcare and comprehensive billing integrity. As one of the largest clinical transcription service providers in the U.S., with a global network of medical editors, 3M M*Modal also provides advanced cloud-based Speech Understanding™ technology and data analytics that enable physicians and clinicians to include the context of their patient narratives into electronic health records in a single step, further enhancing their productivity and the cost-saving efficiency and quality of patient care at the point of care. For more information, please visit www.mmodal.com, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Laurel Bridge Software

Laurel Bridge Software provides enterprise imaging workflow solutions for image routing, priors fetching, migration, and worklist management that solve complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that often arise when multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems must be unified. Laurel Bridge solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. Laurel Bridge's imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare facilities, teleradiology service providers, and radiology group practices in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.laurelbridge.com.

