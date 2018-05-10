Laurel Bridge Introduces Waypoint Consolidated Modality Worklist at SIIM 2018

The initial installation of Waypoint is underway at Medstar Health in Washington, DC, with a planned go-live in June. Carl Swanson, Director of Imaging Technology at Medstar Health feels "there are a number of Point of Care use cases where Waypoint will help with management of patient demographics, including bedside ultrasound."

Laurel Bridge Software will discuss Waypoint and its entire line of data orchestration tools and solutions at the upcoming Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) annual meeting in Washington, DC. Laurel Bridge will be in Booth #506.

