Laurel Bridge Introduces Waypoint Consolidated Modality Worklist at SIIM 2018

NEWARK, Del., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, a provider of software solutions that enable healthcare providers to orchestrate their medical imaging workflows, announces the introduction of the Waypoint™ Consolidated Modality Worklist. Waypoint is available as an add-on to other Laurel Bridge products and as a stand-alone enterprise modality worklist solution. As an adjunct to Laurel Bridge's Navigator™ Imaging Retrieval Workflow Manager, Waypoint enables women's imaging facilities to further improve clinical quality and clinical staff productivity. Because annual screening and certain follow-up mammography exams are often scheduled 12-24 months in advance, specialized workflow tools are needed to ensure that all relevant prior studies are fetched in an efficient manner, prior to patient arrival at the imaging facility, and presented to the radiologist. When paired with Laurel Bridge's Compass™ Routing Workflow Manager, Waypoint can help automate the integration of images acquired at the point-of-care (POC), such as ultrasound, ensuring they are accurately associated with the patient's record by adding the demographic information from the scheduled encounter found in Waypoint. As a stand-alone enterprise modality worklist solution, Waypoint can unify previously disparate imaging department workflows without disrupting them, by consolidating multiple existing modality worklists and HL7 order feeds from across a merged health system, into a single enterprise modality worklist.
The initial installation of Waypoint is underway at Medstar Health in Washington, DC, with a planned go-live in June. Carl Swanson, Director of Imaging Technology at Medstar Health feels "there are a number of Point of Care use cases where Waypoint will help with management of patient demographics, including bedside ultrasound."
Laurel Bridge Software will discuss Waypoint and its entire line of data orchestration tools and solutions at the upcoming Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) annual meeting in Washington, DC. Laurel Bridge will be in Booth #506.
About Laurel Bridge Software
Laurel Bridge Software provides enterprise imaging workflow solutions that solve complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that often arise when multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems must be unified. Our solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. Laurel Bridge's imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare facilities, teleradiology service providers, and radiology group practices in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.laurelbridge.com.
