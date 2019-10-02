Laurel Bridge Software celebrates 20 years of providing comprehensive and reliable medical imaging workflow solutions.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software announces their 20th year of helping healthcare providers and OEMs manage DICOM information and medical imaging workflows. Laurel Bridge has grown and flourished by providing reliable solutions and quality services that enable healthcare organizations to ingest, access, move, and manage medical imaging data. Visit Laurel Bridge Software at the upcoming RSNA 2019 Annual Meeting in the North Hall Level 3 - Booth 8132, to discuss how we can help your organization enhance the interoperability among your disparate imaging IT environments.

Laurel Bridge Software was incorporated in 1999 as an outgrowth of their original company, Blair Computing Systems, Inc. (BCSI). BCSI was started in 1986 to provide application development services that enabled healthcare vendors to capture and share medical image information. Laurel Bridge initially focused on developing a fully object-oriented DICOM toolkit library that simplified implementation of the DICOM Standard for OEM users and ultimately expanded into applications that help manage imaging workflow.

Laurel Bridge application capabilities to meet the evolving and increasingly complex workflow requirements of healthcare providers and now encompass an entire suite of enterprise-capable imaging workflow and data orchestration solutions. These are often integrated with each other to address complex workflow requirements. Applications include:

Compass™ – Routing Workflow Manager provides a scalable architecture that can serve the high throughput and sophisticated medical imaging ingestion, routing, anonymization, and tag-morphing requirements of the largest integrated health systems. It includes dictation system integration, dose tracking integration, and AI/ML workflows.

Navigator™ – Imaging Retrieval Workflow Manager addresses complex enterprise imaging prior exam fetching and normalization workflows, typically involving multiple facilities, PACS, and VNA systems.

Waypoint™ – Consolidated Modality Worklist consolidates multiple existing modality worklists and HL7 exam order feeds from any number of hospital scheduling systems across a health system into a single enterprise modality worklist.

Exodus™ – Migration and Consolidation Controller provides a comprehensive solution to assess, plan, perform, validate, and report DICOM archive and consolidation activities.

Beacon™ – Enterprise Study Q/C Manager centralizes and simplifies the on-demand Q/C management of DICOM study metadata in the age of enterprise imaging and deconstructed PACS.

Laurel Bridge serves customers globally and includes healthcare providers, OEMs, teleradiology firms, and AI algorithm companies of all sizes.

"The capabilities of our solutions suite have expanded as our customers' enterprise medical imaging workflow needs have grown more complex due to health system consolidation, the deconstruction of PACS, and the emergence of new enterprise imaging initiatives," says Mark Blair, CEO of Laurel Bridge Software. "We believe our reputation for helping organizations solve and manage their enterprise imaging workflow challenges is one basis for our achievements and illustrates that our suite of products has an important place in medical imaging environments."

About Laurel Bridge Software

Laurel Bridge Software provides enterprise imaging workflow solutions for image routing, prior exam fetching, migration, and modality worklist management. The company's suite of highly-configurable solutions solves complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that unify multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems. Laurel Bridge solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. Laurel Bridge's imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare facilities, teleradiology service providers, and radiology group practices in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.laurelbridge.com.

SOURCE Laurel Bridge Software

Related Links

http://www.laurelbridge.com

