Laurel Bridge Software Demonstrates New Capabilities that Address Evolving Enterprise Imaging Workflow Challenges

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, Inc., a provider of imaging software solutions that enables health systems to orchestrate complex medical imaging workflows, announces several new capabilities and enhancements to their Enterprise Imaging Workflow Suite of applications. These new capabilities help address the following major trends in enterprise imaging:

AI algorithm development and implementation

Cloud-based and hybrid workflows

Image sharing and security

Workflow automation

Management of structured data

Continued integration with Master Patient Index (MPI) solutions

Integration of medical video into enterprise workflow

New capabilities include:

Enterprise Imaging Workflow Suite

Support for TLS 1.3 for Windows Server 2022



Centralized control of Compass™ and Navigator™ by Lighthouse™



Continued transition of our Enterprise Imaging Workflow Suite to a web UI



Support for LDAP and LDAPS



Support for DICOM storage and retrieval of medical video

Compass Routing Workflow Manager.

Improvements to DICOM SR integration to support trending measurements



Improved control and notification for STAT exams in streaming mode (maybe customer only)



Patient Identifier Cross-Reference (PIX) and MPI query integration



Conversion between PDF and encapsulated PDF (HL7 or DICOM)



Secure "image sharing" without VPN (using DICOMweb RESTful services)

Navigator Imaging Retrieval Workflow Manager

Look and feel consistent with other Laurel Bridge web-based solutions

web-based solutions

C# scripting language equivalent to other Laurel Bridge solutions

solutions

Relevant new and prior study fetching to support AI or research workflows

Laurel Bridge Software is exhibiting in-person in Booth #1542 - South Hall at this month's Radiological Society for North America (RSNA) annual meeting. Staff will be ready to discuss these new capabilities and how our Enterprise Imaging Workflow Suite can be leveraged to solve a wide range of enterprise imaging workflow problems.

Laurel Bridge customers often refer to our Enterprise Imaging Workflow Suite as the "Swiss Army Knife" of medical imaging workflow because the components can be integrated in virtually limitless ways to solve numerous, and often unique, imaging workflow problems. It consists of the following:

CompassTM Routing Workflow Manager provides a scalable and robust architecture for routing DICOM objects and HL7 messages.

NavigatorTM Imaging Retrieval Workflow Manager solves complex enterprise imaging workflow problems, such as retrieving and normalizing imaging studies from multiple facilities, PACS or VNA systems.

WaypointTM Encounter & Modality Worklist Manager consolidates and manages modality and encounter worklists across the enterprise.

ExodusTM - Migration and Consolidation Controller provides a comprehensive migration management solution.

BeaconTM Enterprise Study Q/C Manager enables normalization of patient and study demographics.

LighthouseTM Centralized Monitoring and Management Platform centralizes monitoring and diagnosis of your Compass workflow managers.

AI Workflow Suite facilitates the fetching and routing of anonymized and re-identified patient information with AI algorithms.

About Laurel Bridge Software

Since 1999, Laurel Bridge Software has been providing healthcare organizations with enterprise imaging workflow solutions for image routing, prior exam fetching, migration, and modality worklist management. Our suite of highly configurable solutions solves complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that unify multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems. Laurel Bridge solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. These imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare providers, OEMs, teleradiology firms, radiology group practices, and AI algorithm companies, in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.LaurelBridge.com.

