Laurel Bridge Software Introduces AI Workflow Suite at RSNA 2019

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software announces the new Laurel Bridge AI Workflow Suite that enhances the ability of healthcare providers and AI developers to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms into their clinical workflows. Visit Laurel Bridge Software at the upcoming RSNA 2019 Annual Meeting in Booth 8132 - North Hall, to discuss how we can help your organization enhance the interoperability among your disparate imaging IT systems and maximize the clinical utility of your AI algorithms.

Organizations planning or implementing AI algorithms should consider how to automatically identify, fetch, anonymize, and deliver current and relevant prior studies to AI algorithms and post-processing applications, as well as how to reidentify and store AI algorithm results in an archive. While much of the effort surrounding AI in medical imaging is currently focused on algorithm development, clinical utility will rely upon the seamless and reliable integration of AI algorithms into existing clinical reading workflows.

The Laurel Bridge AI Workflow Suite can manage these tasks automatically by leveraging functionality in the Laurel Bridge Compass™, Navigator™, and Waypoint™ solutions. The Laurel Bridge AI Workflow Suite, which can integrate on-premises and cloud-based AI algorithms into existing clinical workflows, is HIPAA-compliant and adheres to DICOM standards. This enables the delivery of AI algorithm results to a PACS, VNA, and EMR. The Laurel Bridge solution supports radiology and other DICOM applications such as cardiology and ophthalmology.

The Laurel Bridge AI Workflow Suite provides:

Integration of study data between AI algorithms and existing clinical systems and workflows

Seamless interoperability between local facilities and cloud-based AI algorithms

Standards-based interoperability with third-party applications and clinical systems

"Many customers have requested workflow integration assistance with their AI algorithms," says Jeff Blair, President of Laurel Bridge Software. "Until the AI algorithm workflow is fully automated, adoption into clinical workflow will lag."

About Laurel Bridge Software

Laurel Bridge Software provides enterprise imaging workflow solutions for image routing, prior exam fetching, migration, and modality worklist management. The company's suite of highly-configurable solutions solves complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that unify multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems. Laurel Bridge solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. Laurel Bridge's imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare providers, OEMs, teleradiology firms, radiology group practices, and AI algorithm companies of all sizes, in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.laurelbridge.com.

SOURCE Laurel Bridge Software

