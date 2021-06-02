Laurel Harvest Labs, Announces Grand Opening of First Location in Montgomeryville

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Harvest Labs is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Montgomeryville dispensary located at 721 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomeryville, P.A. As one of 8 clinical research licensees, Laurel Harvest Labs focuses on patient care in its modern, comfortable dispensaries. Operated by pharmacists, patients are welcomed to the dispensary through a consultation with an experienced pharmacist to determine the best therapeutic regimen based on the individual patients' needs. Patients select products with the pharmacist in concert with the trained Patient Care Coordinators, and their unique journey is supported by the care team to ensure quality patient outcomes.

A wide array of medical grade cannabis products are available to patients in an effort to successfully address the approved medical conditions in the state of Pennsylvania. In addition to these products, Laurel Harvest Labs will offer patients exclusive strains of cannabis from their local premium grow and process facility in Mount Joy, P.A. The strains of cannabis developed will be highly monitored and rigorously tested for their medicinal efficacy.

"We are thrilled to bring a new experience to patients in the Commonwealth, with the opening of our first of six dispensaries. We are equally excited to see our cultivation and extraction facility begin the journey of offering the highest-grade medical cannabis to improve patient outcomes and positively impact their daily lives, through personalized care from our team of pharmacists," said Nick Karalis, R.Ph., Chief Executive Officer at Laurel Harvest Labs. "We look forward to the basic, applied and clinical studies with Temple University to ensure we advance the field of cannabis science by delivering the most cutting-edge data to best serve our patients."

As one of eight Clinical Registrant (CR) licenses in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Laurel Harvest Labs, in partnership with the Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine, will design and conduct various studies to learn more about the effect of medical cannabis. Patients will be eligible to participate in studies. We are extremely fortunate to partner with Temple University and the Center for Substance Abuse Research, one of the most sophisticated cannabis research universities in the United States.

The second Laurel Harvest dispensary will open in Scranton, P.A. in August 2021, with additional facilities to open in late 2021 and early 2022. Each facility will be operated by experienced cannabis pharmacists to best serve the local community patient base.

For more information on Laurel Harvest Labs, visit www.laurelharvest.com

About Laurel Harvest Labs

Laurel Harvest Labs is a vertically integrated medical cannabis company partnered with the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. Laurel Harvest Labs delivers targeted medicinal cannabis products to Pennsylvania's patients that address each of their unique needs through their highly skilled team of pharmacists. The company's mission is to advance cannabis science by producing cutting-edge research, increase the efficacy of therapies for patient outcomes, and bring economic opportunities to disadvantaged and minority communities hurt by the historically disparate treatment of cannabis offenses, by advocating for legalization.

About Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine

Founded in 1901 as Pennsylvania's first co-educational medical school, the Lewis Katz School of Medicine has attained a national reputation for training humanistic clinicians and biomedical scientists. The School of Medicine and Temple University Hospital (TUH), its chief clinical training site, provide care for patients from throughout the region seeking advanced tertiary- and quaternary-level care. In addition, TUH serves one of the most vulnerable populations in the nation, providing more free and under-reimbursed care than any other hospital in Pennsylvania.

With clinical training sites that include other member hospitals and specialty centers of the Temple University Health System and educational affiliates of the School of Medicine, medical students gain experience in a variety of urban, suburban, and rural in- and out-patient settings. They learn to provide culturally competent, interprofessional care to a diverse population of patients with simple conditions as well as highly complex ones.

