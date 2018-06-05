The consent of the shareholders has removed the sole member of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") currently in office and elected Mr. Adamczyk, Mr. Barcklow and Mr. Dearmin to the board of the Company.

The contested Consent Solicitation provided stockholders the opportunity to reconstitute the Board and management of the Company.

About The Laurel Hill Advisory Group

The Laurel Hill Advisory Group is North America's only independent, cross border Shareholder Communications firm, focusing on Proxy Solicitation, Information Agent, Depositary, Escrow and Escheatment solutions. We are regularly engaged on high profile, complex and contentious situations involving M&A, restructuring, and corporate governance issues. Cross border operations allows us to effectively reach shareholders regardless of their location – Canada, US and globally. Our team's experience has resulted in Canada's best proxy contest win record for the past 11 years. For more information, please visit us at www.laurelhill.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laurel-hill-congratulates-the-concerned-shareholders-of-applied-energetics-for-their-successful-consent-solicitation-300659566.html

SOURCE Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Related Links

laurelhill.com

