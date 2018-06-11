Laurel Hill Welcomes Stephanie MacVicar To Our Canadian Team as the Company Expands into Calgary, Alberta

"Joining the Laurel Hill team is a great opportunity and I look forward to continuing to grow Laurel Hill's client base in the Calgary marketplace," added Stephanie MacVicar.

Prior to joining Laurel Hill, Stephanie was the Director of Investor Relations at public issuers including Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. Stephanie brings in depth investor relations and communications experience in oil and gas, transportation, and non-profit, as well as functional experience in strategic planning, audit, risk and compliance, and product design. She is a long-time member of Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) and currently serves as a member of the board of the Alberta Chapter. Stephanie graduated from the University of Victoria,Victoria B.C. and and holds the Certified Professional in Investor Relations designation, awarded by Ivey School of Business, Western University.

About The Laurel Hill Advisory Group

The Laurel Hill Advisory Group is North America's only independent, cross border Shareholder Communications and advisory firm, focusing on Proxy Solicitation, Information Agent, Corporate Governance, Depositary, Escrow and Escheatment solutions. Our team's experience has resulted in Canada's best proxy contest win record for the past 11 years. We are regularly engaged on high profile, complex and contentious situations involving M&A, restructuring, and corporate governance issues. Cross border operations allows us to effectively reach shareholders regardless of their location – Canada, US and globally. For more information, please visit us at www.laurelhill.com.

