LAUREL LEAF PRODUCTIONS EXPANDS COLLABORATIVE TEAM

13 Sep, 2023, 08:43 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Harris, Emmy Award- winning producer, actress and CEO of Laurel Leaf Productions— announces the addition of new Creative Collaborators who bring decades of award-winning experience in entertainment.

Harris has integrated a prestigious team of collaborators to advance the 2023 slate, including Daniel Corey and Richard Broadhurst.

Daniel Corey is a Philip K. Dick Award-winning writer and content producer who's created for comics, film, live theatre and virtual reality.

His projects include the graphic novels BLOODWORTH and PROPHET, distributed through his company, DangerKatt, along with MORIARTY and RED CITY, published through Image Comics. MORIARTY was adapted into a VR comic book titled MORIARTY: ENDGAME VR, which earned the #2 spot on Onalytica's Top 100 VR Influencers list and won the Philip K. Dick Award for Best Sci-Fi Graphic Novel.

Daniel's 50+ screenwriting awards include Best Feature Script from the Luis Buñuel Memorial Awards, Le meilleur écrivain (Best Writer) from the Prix Royale Paris Film Festival, and a Top 25 Noir Creator in Los Angeles and the World nod by L.A. Neo Noir Film Festival.

Richard Broadhurst's 40+ years of writing experience has seen his plays produced nationwide. Notable awards include Guest Playwright at the William Inge Theater Festival, Winner at the Warner International One Act Play Festival and 3-time semi-finalist to attend the Eugene O'Neill Theater Festival.

Richard served as a panelist on numerous screenwriting seminars at screenwriting festivals and holds options on half a dozen screenplays.

He re-wrote the Chuck Norris film, "Hellbound" and has worked with countless high profile actors.

"I'm excited to add Daniel and Richard's unique and compelling properties to our slate. They bring dynamism and vast opportunities ahead for our company," says Harris.

About the Company
Laurel Leaf Productions is a multimedia company creating conscious film and television content, while exploring bolder, often delicate topics with an expert's touch. Inspiring humanity to greater levels of connection, its first film is in post, with investor interest in its next feature.

