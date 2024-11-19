Laurel Road Announces Hiring of Industry Veteran as Chief Marketing Officer

Chris Milone Joins Laurel Road to Lead Marketing Strategy and Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Road, a digital banking platform and brand of KeyBank, today announced the appointment of Chris Milone as Chief Marketing Officer. Milone brings over 20 years of experience as an accomplished marketing leader with demonstrated success managing complex partnerships and product functions across both large corporate and lean startup environments.

Chris Milone, Chief Marketing Officer at Laurel Road

"I am thrilled to welcome Chris to the Laurel Road team as our new Chief Marketing Officer," said Alyssa Schaefer, General Manager and Chief Experience Officer at Laurel Road. "His track record as a high-growth leader, coupled with his expertise in customer acquisition, partnerships, and in designing compelling value propositions, make him well-suited for our team. I'm confident his leadership will help us reach and empower more healthcare and business professionals with the financial solutions they need to thrive."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Milone will oversee Laurel Road's marketing functions, including brand strategy, partnerships, business development, product marketing, and customer engagement. In this role, he will help accelerate Laurel Road's growth as it continues to expand its suite of tailored banking and lending solutions for current and future members.

"Laurel Road continues to differentiate itself in the financial services industry through its extraordinary commitment to supporting members' financial health," said Milone. "I look forward to collaborating with this talented team of innovators to expand both our growth strategy and product offerings, and furthering our mission of helping our members achieve financial peace of mind."

Prior to joining Laurel Road, Milone was the Chief Marketing Officer at Best Egg, where he spearheaded strategies that delivered record growth and successfully launched several new products, including a credit card. Previously, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at ShopRunner and held senior digital marketing leadership positions at Barclays and HSBC, with a focus on both digital transformation and data-driven marketing strategies.

About Laurel Road

Laurel Road is a digital banking platform and brand of KeyBank that provides tailored offerings to support the financial wellbeing of healthcare and business professionals. Laurel Road's banking and lending solutions – including Checking and High Yield Savings accounts, Student Loan Forgiveness Counseling, Student Loan Refinancing, Mortgages, Personal Loans, and more – provide our members with a simplified, personalized experience that helps them better navigate their financial journey with ease.

Laurel Road has reimagined banking and financial management for physicians and dentists through Laurel Road for Doctors, a tailored digital experience made up of banking, insights, and exclusive benefits to provide the financial help and peace of mind they need through each career stage. In spring of 2022, Laurel Road also launched Loyalty Checking, the first checking account designed with nurses in mind, furthering the company's commitment to healthcare professionals. Visit www.laurelroad.com for more information.

