Laurel Springs School and Minerva Project Launch Strategic Partnership

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Laurel Springs School and Minerva Project announced their strategic partnership that will bring Minerva's innovative pedagogy, curriculum, and virtual learning environment to Laurel Springs Upper School students beginning this spring. The two institutions will collaborate to enhance and grow Laurel Springs' Academy for highly motivated students across the country and around the world, as well as offer a unique summer course entitled 'Strategic Learning and Growth' for students to better prepare themselves for the transition to higher education.

Minerva Project works with innovative partners to design and implement learning programs that are broad, interdisciplinary, and drive towards deliberate learning outcomes. Minerva provides a strong foundation of proven curriculum, a pedagogy based on the science of learning, and a technology platform that facilitates both, while reinforcing learning outcomes and impact. Minerva partners with institutions serving undergraduate and graduate students, professional learners, and now Upper School students, to impart the cognitive skills and frameworks needed for complex problem solving, informed decision making, effective collaboration, and communication.

This is the first partnership between Minerva Project and an Upper School, bringing a much needed shift in thinking to the secondary school model. "This represents a major leap forward for The Academy at Laurel Springs and its flexible and rigorous approach to personalized learning and college preparation," said Peter Robertson, President of Laurel Springs. "By partnering with Minerva, we are providing our students a new opportunity for engagement and practice with the skills that will better prepare them for their continued educational and professional journeys."

All courses will be based on Minerva's pedagogy and curriculum, and classes will be conducted via Forum™, Minerva's groundbreaking virtual learning platform. The result is fully active learning, where instructors guide participants through in-class discussion, debate, collaborative problem solving in breakout groups, and real-time polling, all enabled by the Forum™ technology.

"Laurel Springs has been pushing the boundaries of innovation for the past thirty years," said Ben Nelson, Founder and CEO of Minerva Project. "Our partnership represents a very exciting move for Minerva into secondary school education, and a meaningful step for Laurel Springs toward providing fully active learning, curricular scaffolding, and a dynamic class experience for their students."





Students interested in enrolling in the summer course should fill out the interest form at www.laurelsprings.com/summerofgrowth as soon as possible — 10 week sessions begin in June. Students interested in enrolling in the Academy at Laurel Springs, which will offer a full six-course sequence in partnership with Minerva, should fill out the interest form at https://laurelsprings.com/academy-contact to begin an inquiry into the admissions process.

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School is a fully accredited private online school offering a challenging K-12 academic program that honors each student's individual learning style and educational needs. Our school is designed for the college preparatory student who wishes to grow and excel academically and personally while maintaining a flexible schedule. Laurel Springs has an outstanding record of placing its graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice in the U.S. and throughout the world.

To learn more about Laurel Springs School visit www.laurelsprings.com

About Minerva Project

Minerva Project is a leading educational innovator, providing top-tier higher education offerings to its flagship Minerva Schools at KGI, as well as other educational and corporate partners. Founded by Ben Nelson in 2012, Minerva's mission is to nurture critical wisdom for the sake of the world. Building upon the best traditions of liberal arts and sciences education, Minerva is committed to preparing global leaders and innovators for the complexities of the twenty-first century. Its groundbreaking creation of a new university program is detailed in the book Building the Intentional University: Minerva and the Future of Higher Education (MIT Press).

To learn more about the Minerva educational approach, visit www.minervaproject.com

