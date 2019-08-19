Laurel Springs School Announces Partnership with Future Champions Golf; Sponsors International Championship for World's Best Junior Golfers

"We could not be happier with the results of the FCG Callaway World Championship," said Chris Smeal, Founder of FCG. "This is a premier opportunity for the world's best junior golfers to demonstrate their skills and compete among the greatest players in the field."

For many players who are in the 13-14 and 15-18 age brackets, preparing to compete on the collegiate level is a top priority. The 2019 FCG Callaway World Championship drew attention from college coaches across the country, with representatives in attendance from Baylor University, Colorado State University, Rutgers University, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Long Beach State University and more.

"We were proud to sponsor the FCG Callaway World Championship this year," said Stacy Geyer, Senior Admissions Manager at Laurel Springs School, an accredited online private school and one of the event's premier sponsors. "In terms of preparing for collegiate competition, these families benefit not only academically from our partnership with FCG, but also because they have the flexibility to pursue their golf goals and train for elite events that will help set the stage for their collegiate golf careers."

Earlier this year the FCG announced its official partnership with Laurel Springs, the fully accredited private online school serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Laurel Springs has more than 15 years of experience partnering with sports academies like FCG, offering a learning model that allows students to complete coursework when it's optimal for them. The school's faculty and staff counsel student-athletes and families throughout the educational process, ensuring an individual's academic plan and outcome best reflects their goals.

