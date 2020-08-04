Laurel Springs School Introduces Postgraduate Program, Offers Gap Year with Purpose to Recent High School Graduates

Expert College Counseling —The Postgraduate program at Laurel Springs embraces a deeply individualized approach to learning, which includes counseling outcomes that align with each student's academic, extracurricular, and postgraduate goals. College Counselors at Laurel Springs have an extensive background in admissions and foster strong relationships with students, ultimately helping them discover and further develop who they want to be and what they want to do.

—The Postgraduate program at Laurel Springs embraces a deeply individualized approach to learning, which includes counseling outcomes that align with each student's academic, extracurricular, and postgraduate goals. have an extensive background in admissions and foster strong relationships with students, ultimately helping them discover and further develop who they want to be and what they want to do. Dual Enrollment Courses —Students who enroll in the Postgraduate program at Laurel Springs have the opportunity to complete dual enrollment courses through the Minerva Schools at KGI , an industry-leading innovator in science-based, online education, and other post-secondary options. Through its partnership with Minerva, Laurel Springs offers college-level seminars that deliberately challenge students to be agile thinkers and empower them to practice skills needed to succeed in higher education, including complex problem solving, informed decision making, and effective collaboration and communication. Based on a student's interests, passions, and post-secondary goals, they may also be recommended for additional dual enrollment options, through the Postgraduate program.

—Students who enroll in the Postgraduate program at Laurel Springs have the opportunity to complete dual enrollment courses through the , an industry-leading innovator in science-based, online education, and other post-secondary options. Through its partnership with Minerva, Laurel Springs offers college-level seminars that deliberately challenge students to be agile thinkers and empower them to practice skills needed to succeed in higher education, including complex problem solving, informed decision making, and effective collaboration and communication. Based on a student's interests, passions, and post-secondary goals, they may also be recommended for additional dual enrollment options, through the Postgraduate program. Advanced Placement (AP), Honors, Elective, and World Language Courses—Postgraduate students can take a number of AP and honors courses offered by Laurel Springs , as well as a wide range of elective courses, including those with visual and performing arts focus. Postgraduate students can also enroll in immersive world language courses through the school's partnership with LanguageBird , a premier online world language program offering expert one-on-one instruction.

"A postgraduate experience can benefit many students, and the curriculum might offer courses that were not available at their previous school," said Michael Muska, M.S., respected as an expert on college admissions in the U.S. and Laurel Springs' Postgraduate Counselor. "The postgraduate curriculum provides the student greater flexibility to take courses they want to take rather than the courses they are told to take. For example, a student with an interest in business might add courses in economics or statistics and participate in an internship, presenting both a better academic profile and readiness for that major in college. Another student who has no idea what they want to pursue in college could take courses in philosophy, psychology, art history, or political science and find a new academic passion."

International students can also benefit from the Postgraduate program. By taking higher-level courses based in the U.S., students around the world can acclimate to the pace and expectations of pursuing higher education in the country while establishing a strong foundation for future collegiate success.

"While the coronavirus crisis presents many challenges for families as they make post-secondary decisions, Laurel Springs is proud to present a solution to high school graduates who are intentional in their choice to wait to pursue a college or university education," said Jane Ferris, Ed.D., Dean of Students at Laurel Springs. "For the highly motivated, curious, and engaged learner, taking a gap year with purpose through the Laurel Springs postgraduate program will be a silver lining in a time that is otherwise clouded with doubt and uncertainty. Students who successfully complete our postgraduate program will come out with a stronger academic record and, ideally, a deeper understanding of who they are and what motivates them as they look ahead to college."

To learn more about how the Postgraduate program at Laurel Springs could work for you or your recent high school graduate, please contact our Admissions team at 800-377-5890 or visit our website . The postgraduate program is not limited to graduates of Laurel Springs, and interested students must be 20 years of age or younger.

Laurel Springs School is a fully accredited private online school offering a challenging K-12 academic program and opportunities for postgraduate study that engage global learners and value students as individuals. Our school is designed for the college preparatory student who wishes to grow and excel academically and personally while maintaining a flexible schedule. Laurel Springs has an outstanding record of placing its graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice in the U.S. and throughout the world.

