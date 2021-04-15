Laurel Springs School Invites High School Seniors to Enroll in Customizable Gap Year Program

WEST CHESTER, Pa., and OJAI, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Springs School , a leader in K-12 and Postgraduate online education, is enrolling high school graduates, particularly those in the Class of 2021, in its Postgraduate Program. The online program, which is completely customizable, offers Postgraduate students an opportunity to distinguish themselves academically and acquire real-world experience before transitioning to a college or university.

Through the Postgraduate Program, recent high school graduates can build more competitive academic transcripts by participating in any number of self-paced, live, or blended courses, including Advanced Placement (AP), Honors, World Languages, and Dual Enrollment with esteemed universities. Postgraduate students who elect to enroll in college counseling services will take a specially designed college and life planning seminar to prepare them for a successful transition to higher education, and they will work with a dedicated College Counselor who helps them navigate their studies and extracurricular pursuits, ensuring that they fulfill the requirements needed to take the next steps in their educational journeys.

The program also provides opportunities for real-world experience through partnerships with Entrepreneurial Performance Labs , offering a unique eight-week program for Postgraduate students preparing for a career in an increasingly entrepreneurial world, and Virtual Internships , an organization connected to more than 3,500 companies in 70 countries, providing student-interns with work experience, webinars, coaching, and personalized support as they develop greater cultural competency and global citizenship.

"In the increasingly competitive environment of college admissions, a strong applicant doesn't only demonstrate high grade-point averages and test scores, but also a diverse portfolio of academic, personal, and professional pursuits," said Alyssa Polakowski, M.Ed., College and Alumni Relations Manager at Laurel Springs. "Through our Postgraduate Program, students can refine, align, and supplement those goals and pursuits, which can make them more desirable applicants at top schools and help them learn more about who they are and what career path might drive them in higher education and beyond."

Ultimately, the Postgraduate Program delivers an experience that is uniquely tailored to each student. Victoria Gillette, 17, of Goodwood Park, Trinidad and Tobago, is primarily using her enrollment in the program to help her prepare for college and increase her chances of being accepted to a highly ranked, selective university. She is also using it as an opportunity to explore career paths.

"I've always loved the idea of pursuing a career in Actuarial Science, but I am not limiting myself to that one option," said Gillette. "In addition to the six AP courses I am enrolled in, I am also taking fun electives, such as Criminology and Marketing, and plan to continue unlocking new interests and passions that way. I think it's important to keep an open mind about your future, as things change every day."

