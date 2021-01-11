Laurel Springs School Launches Intensive Entrepreneurial Experience for Postgraduate Students

Over the course of an eight-week program, students identify and undertake personal development activities and mark their learning progress along the way. Choosing a specific area for development—such as resiliency or risk tolerance—students complete assignments, practice meta-skills such as reflection and self-awareness, and receive personalized feedback that allows them to apply insights within the context of their goals.

"The student-driven approach of Laurel Springs' Postgraduate program provides the perfect framework for the Entrepreneurial Talent Lab experience," said Jane Ferris, Ed.D., Dean of Students at Laurel Springs. "Packed with interactive, engaging content and personalized development sessions, postgraduate students with a keen interest in entrepreneurship—or who may already be active entrepreneurs—will discover and build upon key skills for success in this competitive field."

Utilizing the Entrepreneur Core Characteristics Profile and the Startup Clarity Project through EPL, students learn about the 11 characteristics associated with entrepreneurial success and cultivate their own self-awareness and entrepreneurial behavior, while strengthening qualities such as confidence and resilience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Laurel Springs School to provide a pathway for students to explore their entrepreneurial interests and talents," said Dawn Ballenger, Partner at EPL. "This allows us to build upon our highly-rated work with more than 1500 students at leading colleges and universities, and to further activate our belief that entrepreneurial talent will be increasingly valuable across a wide range of career paths."

Students who are interested in exploring their entrepreneurial aptitude and developing associated skills while pursuing a gap year with purpose through Laurel Springs' Postgraduate Program are encouraged to visit the school's website or contact the Admissions team at 800-377-5890. The Postgraduate Program is not limited to graduates of Laurel Springs, and interested students must be 20 years of age or younger.

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School is a fully accredited private online school offering a challenging K-12 and Postgraduate academic program that engages global learners and values students as individuals. Our school is designed for the college preparatory student who wishes to grow and excel academically and personally while maintaining a flexible schedule. Laurel Springs has an outstanding record of placing its graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice in the U.S. and throughout the world.

To learn more about Laurel Springs School, visit www.laurelsprings.com .

About Entrepreneurial Performance Labs

Entrepreneurial Performance Labs (EPL) is a leader in assessing and strengthening entrepreneurial talent – working with founders, investors, leaders, and entrepreneurship students and educators. The firm's affiliate consultants and coaches bring decades of experience elevating entrepreneurial readiness, fit, and performance across the full spectrum of a venture's life cycle – from idea to growth stage ventures as well as global organizations.

