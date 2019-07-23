Laurel Springs School Opens 2019-2020 Enrollment; Unveils New Career Exploration Program

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in Kindergarten through Grade 12 are now enrolling in Laurel Springs School for the 2019-2020 school year. Laurel Springs is a fully accredited, online private school serving students globally who desire a flexible, challenging, high-quality educational experience.

As the new school year approaches, Laurel Springs is also previewing a new career pathway program, "Find Your Drive." The program will allow students to explore courses, clubs and other resources based on their personal interests and goals. Set to launch in August 2019, "Find Your Drive" will inspire students to explore the pathway to their future beyond the classroom and increase their opportunities for college readiness, as well as give them a competitive edge when they matriculate to collegiate institutions.

"Laurel Springs has developed 'Find Your Drive' in an effort to enhance the academic experience and deliver a defined progression for students to follow," said Megan Palevich, Head of School at Laurel Springs. "Our new career-focused pathways initiative provides a progression of Upper School courses based on a student's future goals."

Upon launching, "Find Your Drive" will offer four popular pathways: Behavioral Sciences, Business & Entrepreneurship, Computer Science & Engineering and Health Sciences. More pathways will be added as the program progresses.

A leader in online education, LSS offers nearly 200 college preparatory courses, including more than 75 electives in many areas of interest for Upper School students. Additionally, the school's faculty comprises supportive, highly qualified teachers located across the United States. In 2018, Laurel Springs ranked in the top 10 percent globally for students scoring a three or higher on Advanced Placement (AP) exams, and the graduating class of 2018 earned more than $10.5 million in scholarships.

Families who are ready to explore a Laurel Springs education are invited to read our school profile and attend a virtual open house. For more information, please visit LaurelSprings.com.

