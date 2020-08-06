Laurel Springs School Partners with LanguageBird to Debut Innovative World Language Program

Students in The Academy in grades 6–12 can now elect to study any of 13 world languages via live, one-on-one instruction with LanguageBird experts. The available languages include:

American Sign Language (ASL)

Arabic

English

French

German

Hebrew

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Mandarin

Portuguese

Russian

Spanish

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, demand for high-quality online learning options has skyrocketed, with parents seeking out expertise on par with Laurel Springs' 29 years of experience in distance education, supplemented by top-tier academic programs like LanguageBird.

"The partnership between Laurel Springs and LanguageBird comes at a time when millions of families are being forced to reconsider how their children will receive an education due to the coronavirus pandemic," said Megan O'Reilly Palevich, M.Ed., Head of School at Laurel Springs. "If those families choose Laurel Springs, we want them to feel confident that they are embarking on a path that leads their children to academic success. The partnership with LanguageBird will be an exemplar of that commitment as we continue to innovate The Academy at Laurel Springs and prepare students to be more independent, well-rounded, and globally minded individuals."

LanguageBird will be available to all students in grades 6–12 who are enrolled in The Academy for the 2020-2021 school year.

"Our progressive partnership will enable Laurel Springs to provide the most personalized and interactive language program to its students," said Dr. Karyn Koven, Founder of LanguageBird. "We are thrilled to work with Laurel Springs' talented students and educators as we continue to create confident speakers and culturally aware global citizens."

To learn more about how an online education with Laurel Springs could work for your family, please contact our Admissions team at 800-377-5890 or visit the school's website. If you are interested in learning more about LanguageBird, please visit LanguageBird.com

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School is a fully accredited private online school offering a challenging K-12 academic program that engages global learners and values students as individuals. Our school is designed for the college preparatory student who wishes to grow and excel academically and personally while maintaining a flexible schedule. Laurel Springs has an outstanding record of placing its graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice in the U.S. and throughout the world.

About LanguageBird

LanguageBird connects learners to passionate, experienced teachers who love to teach their language and culture. LanguageBird provides an individual approach, flexibility in scheduling, world-class instructors, and an exceptional curriculum.

